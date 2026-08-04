PoK Election Violence: Clashes in Rawalakot Kill 14 JAAC Activists

Violent clashes broke out in Rawalakot on July 27 during the first phase of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir legislative assembly elections.
At least 14 activists of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee were killed, with local medical facilities overwhelmed by young victims suffering gunshot wounds.
The Joint Awami Action Committee has been protesting against high inflation, electricity tariffs, and the alleged manipulation of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees.
Violent clashes broke out at Rawalakot on July 27 during the first phase of elections for the legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The violence between protesters and security forces killed at least 14 activists of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
The JAAC stated that around 30 people have died so far, Reuters reported. The mounting casualties have overwhelmed local medical facilities. Anwar, a doctor operating a makeshift clinic in the area, has treated 15 to 20 patients with gunshot wounds over the past week. He is currently managing 50 to 60 critically injured patients. Most of those seeking treatment are aged between 15 and 35.
"Most of those who have been killed or seriously injured are young people, between about 15-16 years old and 32-35 years old. I have seen very few patients over the age of 40." Anwar told the BBC.
Desperate Struggle For Care
Medical resources remain extremely limited. Anwar operates his clinic with just one bed under a red sheet of tarpaulin.
"We have enough supplies to provide first aid. We can stop bleeding, clean and dress wounds, and remove superficial bullets. But patients with serious injuries to the chest, abdomen, head, or other vital organs need advanced hospitals." Anwar told the BBC. "Even major hospitals would struggle if many such patients arrived at the same time," he added.
Injured protesters are avoiding the main hospital over fears of being arrested or shot, the BBC reported. The authorities have, however, refuted the claim.
The crisis has devastated local families. Hussain lies on the sole bed at the clinic with a bullet wound to his chest. His friend Ali questioned the use of force.
"We only asked for affordable flour, electricity and our basic rights. Instead, our brothers are being killed. What was our crime? Why are live bullets being fired at us?" Ali asked.
Asma was present at the protest on July 28 when she heard about her only son being shot and killed.
"We were only asking for our rights. We are not terrorists. No mother could ask for a better son." Asma told the BBC. "He knew there were risks, but he believed standing up for justice was important. He used to say that dying for a just cause was an honour," she added.
Salman, who lost his brother, expressed similar grief.
"He was the youngest in the family and was loved by everyone. It is a great loss for us. At the same time I feel proud that he gave his life while standing up for the rights of the people. He was not fighting or attacking anyone," Salman said.
"I am a retired soldier. I lived through the martial law periods of General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf. But I have never seen anything like what is happening now. In my opinion, it is an extreme injustice," Ayub said. "My son had done nothing wrong. None of the protesters had done anything wrong."
The PoK government stated that it rejects allegations that security forces fired indiscriminately upon peaceful protesters. It stated that law enforcement acted against individuals who were involved in attacks on personnel, threatened public safety or obstructed lawful authority.
Clashing Narratives On Violence
Conflicting accounts of the July 27 violence continue to emerge. A Rawalakot district administration officer said around 3,000 protesters marched towards the city from Drek, while another group of around 2,000 approached from the bus terminal. Authorities prevented them from entering the city.
In Poonch, police stated that armed groups associated with the banned JAAC attempted to enter Rawalakot and opened fire on law enforcement personnel after being asked to disperse, injuring two police officers. The police also accused JAAC-linked social media accounts of circulating fabricated videos and distorting facts to mislead the public.
The BBC reported that police officers at press conferences displayed weapons they said were seized from the JAAC. Authorities stated that a detained individual claimed he was promised a reward of Rs 10mn for every paramilitary officer killed.
JAAC executive council member Shaheen accused law enforcement of opening unprovoked fire on a peaceful march. Another committee member, Imtiaz Aslam, said 14 people were killed, including Nazir, the younger brother of JAAC founding member Umar Nazir.
Elections And Local Grievances
The region is home to 4.5mn people, the BBC reported. The regional government banned the JAAC in June, sparking deadly protests over inflation, high electricity tariffs and the reservation of legislative assembly seats for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir. Banking, roads and internet services have largely been disrupted since then.
The JAAC has been protesting over 12 contentious seats of the regional legislative assembly. The committee stated that the establishment manipulates these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing.
The election, originally scheduled for July 27, was split into three separate rounds by district due to security concerns. The second round was held on Sunday, and the third is scheduled for August 10.
India Condemns Ruthless Force
India has strongly condemned the use of force against civilian protesters. New Delhi denounced the Pakistani government's use of ruthless force in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and urged the international community to hold Islamabad accountable.
"As you and all of us have witnessed, the Pakistani establishment continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 innocent people and many more have been seriously injured." Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.
New Delhi stated that more than 40 people have died in PoJK violence since June. Jaiswal added that the Pakistani establishment's absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoJK was laid bare when Defence Minister Khawaja Asif branded the protesting civilians as "enemies".