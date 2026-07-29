CJP Threatens Fresh Protests as Maharashtra and West Bengal Review Student FIRs After Supreme Court Order

The Supreme Court ordered the release of minors arrested or detained during recent student protests while allowing investigations into existing FIRs to proceed. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the Jantar Mantar protests, warned it would launch fresh protests if governments do not withdraw the cases. This comes after Assam and Bihar announced the withdrawal of protest-related FIRs on Monday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and West Bengal took their first steps regarding the cases registered in their states.