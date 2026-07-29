CJP Threatens Fresh Protests as Maharashtra and West Bengal Review Student FIRs After Supreme Court Order

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) warned of fresh protests if the government fails to withdraw FIRs registered during the Jantar Mantar student agitation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Home Department to halt coercive actions and initiate the legal process to withdraw cases against protesters.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government assured that no coercive action would be taken against students without prior criminal antecedents.
The Supreme Court ordered the release of minors arrested or detained during recent student protests while allowing investigations into existing FIRs to proceed. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the Jantar Mantar protests, warned it would launch fresh protests if governments do not withdraw the cases. This comes after Assam and Bihar announced the withdrawal of protest-related FIRs on Monday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and West Bengal took their first steps regarding the cases registered in their states.
While Maharashtra began the process to withdraw the cases, West Bengal assured it would not take coercive action against students without criminal antecedents.
CJP Threatens Protests
On July 25, 2026, Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, alongside spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, gave a solemn assurance to withdraw FIRs and ensure no coercion against peaceful protesters.
Das posted that the Supreme Court directive permitting current FIRs to proceed "stands in direct contradiction to the solemn assurance...extended by the government".
The CJP expressed concern that authorities could exploit the ruling. Das posted: "We now have a credible apprehension that the government of India and BJP-ruled states may seek to use and weaponise this order of the Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to continue FIRs against individual protesters and subject them to great harassment."
Das said the power to withdraw the FIRs continues to rest with the Executive, as done by the Bihar and Assam governments. He demanded complete transparency.
Maharashtra Withdraws Cases
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the Home Department to begin withdrawing cases and halt coercive actions. Police registered 20 FIRs in Mumbai alone, booking more than 1,000 people.
Police invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 223. They also applied Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Fadnavis communicated his directions to the DGP. A senior Maharashtra Home Department officer told Indian Express: "Broadly, this means there will be no detentions, police will not visit the houses of the accused and no coercive measures will be taken while the government works out the legal process for withdrawal."
A day earlier, even as police sent out notices to protesters, officers maintained that investigations could not be halted until formal directions were issued.
Home Department officers said the government is still examining the legal route, as the Chief Minister's direction alone does not automatically terminate the FIRs. A senior officer said: "While such cases are usually withdrawn at the prosecution stage after the chargesheet is filed, filing closure reports is also an option."
Bengal Grants Bail
The West Bengal government stated it would not take coercive action against students, clarifying that this shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents. Police arrested 16 people in a case registered on a police complaint, who later got bail from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court.
CM Suvendu Adhikari had earlier vowed strict action against those accused of violence in Kolkata. During the bail hearing on Tuesday, defence lawyers brought up the agreement between the government and the CJP, the case withdrawals in Bihar and Assam and the Supreme Court order.
The investigator opposed the bail. He argued that five detainees had past criminal records. Police previously stated the group were "trouble mongers" rather than students. When the defence asked if any of the accused had actually been convicted of those offences, the prosecution offered no clear reply.
In the order granting bail, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate said: "There is prima facie no material...to show that any of the accused persons have a criminal background."
Six other cases remain registered in Bengal on complaints by journalists who alleged they were assaulted during the student protests. Police are investigating these under the Goonda Act, with no separate individuals detained yet.
Kerala Reviews Cases
In Congress-ruled Kerala, Chief Minister V D Satheesan directed the Home Department to examine the demand for the withdrawal of cases. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to him in this regard, claiming around 5,000 people had been booked across the state. The CMO stated Satheesan's letter had been handed over to the Home Department for further action.
Police sources said the exact number of cases was not known, though most were bailable offences for unlawful assembly or gathering at public places.
Vijayan pointed out that Satheesan himself had joined the Congress agitation in Delhi in support of the students. Vijayan said: "It is inappropriate that the government led by you in Kerala has filed cases."