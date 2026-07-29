Farmers Stage Highway Sit-In in Bhopal Over Moong Procurement, Vow to Stay Until Demands Met

On Wednesday, as the group attempted to advance towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence for a gherao, police halted them near the CSIR-AMPRI Institute on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway. Following the intervention, the farmers set up camp on the roadside, prepared meals, and declared they would not leave until their demands were met. One protester, Deepak Jat, told ANI: “We started from Budhni and Narmadapuram to gherao the CM House. Today is the third day of our march. Farmers were moving peacefully and democratically towards Bhopal, but the administration stopped us... Even if the government takes one month to accept our demands, farmers will remain on this road for one month.”