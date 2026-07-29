Farmers Stage Highway Sit-In in Bhopal Over Moong Procurement, Vow to Stay Until Demands Met

Farmers from Narmadapuram and surrounding districts continue their agitation on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway after being stopped by police.
Core demands include 100% procurement of moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and scrapping of the e-token system for fertilisers.
Protesters say they have come prepared with rations for seven days and will remain until the government accepts their demands.
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh continued their protest on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, by staging a sit-in on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway after police stopped them from marching to the Chief Minister’s residence. The agitation, centred on moong (green gram) procurement and fertiliser distribution issues, has entered its third day with no resolution in sight.
The protesters, organised under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner and involving around 19 farmer organisations, began their march from Sethanighat in Narmadapuram district on Monday. After reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, they set out on foot towards Bhopal, covering roughly 70 kilometres while carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of “Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan.” By Tuesday evening, nearly 2,000 farmers had reached the outskirts of the state capital, breaching several police barricades along the way, including near Obaidullaganj and 11-Mile Bypass.
On Wednesday, as the group attempted to advance towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence for a gherao, police halted them near the CSIR-AMPRI Institute on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway. Following the intervention, the farmers set up camp on the roadside, prepared meals, and declared they would not leave until their demands were met. One protester, Deepak Jat, told ANI: “We started from Budhni and Narmadapuram to gherao the CM House. Today is the third day of our march. Farmers were moving peacefully and democratically towards Bhopal, but the administration stopped us... Even if the government takes one month to accept our demands, farmers will remain on this road for one month.”
The primary demand is 100 per cent procurement of the summer moong crop at the Minimum Support Price. Madhya Pradesh has seen bumper production this season, with estimates of over 20 lakh metric tonnes from 14.30 lakh hectares. However, the Centre has approved procurement of only 4.54 lakh metric tonnes under the Price Support Scheme. Farmers fear that without full MSP coverage, they will be forced to sell in the open market at significantly lower rates. The state government has written to the Centre seeking an increase in the procurement target to 8.06 lakh metric tonnes.
Additional demands include the complete scrapping or major reform of the e-token system used for fertiliser distribution and crop sales, which farmers claim causes delays and harassment, and the supply of fertilisers based on land records at affordable rates and on time. Talks between district administration officials and farmer representatives have so far remained inconclusive.
The protest has caused traffic diversions on Hoshangabad Road and the temporary closure of some schools in the vicinity. Heavy police deployment continues near Veer Savarkar Setu to prevent further advancement towards the Chief Minister’s residence. Farmer leaders have invited both Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join them for a traditional dal-bati meal on the highway, signalling their determination to stay put.
With rations stocked for a week and spirits high, the farmers insist their peaceful agitation will continue until the government addresses their core concerns over fair pricing and agricultural support systems.