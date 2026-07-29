India has Shown Dedicated Conservation Efforts Can Make Real Difference: Khandu on Tiger Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said India's success in protecting tigers demonstrates that sustained conservation efforts can deliver tangible results.
In a social media post on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Khandu urged people to reaffirm their resolve to safeguard big cats and their fragile ecosystem.
"On International Tiger Day, let us renew our commitment to protecting the majestic tiger and preserving its natural habitat," he said.
Khandu said India, which is home to the world's largest wild tiger population, has shown that "dedicated conservation efforts can make a real difference".
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also stressed the need to protect the tiger, describing it as one of nature's most magnificent creations.
"On International Tiger Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting one of nature's most magnificent creations," Mein said in a social media post.
He said Arunachal Pradesh is endowed with some of India's richest tiger habitats, where pristine forests and rich biodiversity provide a haven for the species.
"Conserving the tiger means conserving our forests and the ecological balance that sustains us all," Mein said, adding that protecting the big cat is intrinsically linked to safeguarding the environment and biodiversity.
International Tiger Day, observed every year on July 29, seeks to raise global awareness about the need to conserve tigers and their habitats.