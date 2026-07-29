Gulveer Singh Conquers Rain-Soaked Glasgow To Claim Historic 10,000m Silver

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India’s Gulveer Singh created history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by winning silver in the men’s 10,000m, becoming the first Indian man to medal in the event. Competing in rain-soaked conditions at Scotstoun Stadium, the reigning Asian champion ran a smart tactical race, staying with the lead pack before producing a strong final-lap burst to finish in 27:49.78. Australia’s Ky Robinson won gold in 27:48.93, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man took bronze in 27:50.28. Gulveer’s medal ended India’s long wait for success in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games and marked the first Indian medal in the discipline since Kavita Raut’s bronze in the women’s event at the 2010 Delhi Games.

Gulveer Singh CWG 2026 glasgow Men's 10000m final photos
Gulveer Singh, of India, crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG 2026 glasgow Mens 10000m final Gulveer Singh silver medal
Gulveer Singh, of India, reacts after crossing the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Gulveer Singh CWG 2026 glasgow Mens 10000m final photos-Ky Robinson
Ky Robinson, of Australia, crosses the finish line ahead of Gulveer Singh, of India, and David Mullarkey, of Isle of Man, to win the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Gulveer Singh CWG 2026 glasgow Mens 10000m final
Ky Robinson, of Australia, crosses the finish line ahead of Gulveer Singh, of India, to win the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Gulveer Singh CWG 2026 glasgow Mens 10000m final highlights
Ky Robinson, of Australia, crosses the finish line ahead of Gulveer Singh, of India, and David Mullarkey, of Isle of Man, to win the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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CWG 2026 Gulveer Singh Mens 10000m final silver medallist
Gulveer Singh, of India, crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Gulveer Singh glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 10000m final
Gulveer Singh, of India, competes in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG 2026 glasgow Mens 10000m final Gulveer Singh photos
Athletes run under the rain in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Gulveer Singh glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 10000m
Athletes run under the rain in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Gulveer Singh CWG 2026 glasgow Mens 10000m final
Ky Robinson, of Australia, and David Mullarkey, of Isle of Man, compete in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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