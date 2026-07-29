Gulveer Singh Conquers Rain-Soaked Glasgow To Claim Historic 10,000m Silver

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 July 2026 12:01 pm

India’s Gulveer Singh created history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by winning silver in the men’s 10,000m, becoming the first Indian man to medal in the event. Competing in rain-soaked conditions at Scotstoun Stadium, the reigning Asian champion ran a smart tactical race, staying with the lead pack before producing a strong final-lap burst to finish in 27:49.78. Australia’s Ky Robinson won gold in 27:48.93, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man took bronze in 27:50.28. Gulveer’s medal ended India’s long wait for success in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games and marked the first Indian medal in the discipline since Kavita Raut’s bronze in the women’s event at the 2010 Delhi Games.