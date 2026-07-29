India Hockey Squad For Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead Defending Champions - Check Who’s In

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Hockey India revealed the 20-member men's hockey squad for Asian Games 2026, with Harmanpreet Singh leading defending champions India in their title defence. India will begin their campaign against Indonesia on 20 September

india Hockey squad for asian games 2026 check whos in out Harmanpreet Singh Manpreet Singh
Hockey India revealed the 20-member men's hockey squad for Asian Games 2026, with Harmanpreet Singh leading the title defence. Photo: Hockey India
Summary of this article

  • Harmanpreet Singh will lead India’s 20-member men's hockey squad for the Asian Games 2026 title defence

  • India are placed in Pool A with Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia

  • The team aims for gold and direct LA 2028 Olympic qualification

Hockey India on Wednesday, 29 July, announced the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team squad for the 20th Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October.

Defending champions India will be captained by Harmanpreet Singh, as the team aims to secure another gold medal and seal qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Harmanpreet, who guided India to the gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, will continue to lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh has been included to add experience to a squad that combines established names with emerging players.

The goalkeeping responsibilities will be shared by Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera. The defensive unit features Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.

India’s midfield will be controlled by Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad, while the attacking duties will be handled by Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek.

India have been placed in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

The defending champions will begin their campaign against Indonesia on 20 September, followed by matches against Sri Lanka on 22 September, Korea on 24 September, Japan on 26 September and Bangladesh on 28 September.

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The Asian Games hockey competition will feature 12 teams divided into two pools of six. All matches will be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, with the tournament winner earning a direct berth at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Speaking about the squad selection, chief coach Craig Fulton highlighted the experience within the team and said the Asian Games would be an important step towards India’s Olympic qualification goal.

“The Indian squad selected for the Asian Games is very experienced. We look forward to the challenge of playing in Japan where the winner qualifies for the LA 2028 Olympics, and that is the ultimate goal for us as a team and as a nation,” Fulton said in a Hockey India release.

Captain Harmanpreet also expressed confidence in the squad, backing both senior players and youngsters to deliver on the big stage.

“Be it the youngsters or the senior players, I have complete faith in all the players to make good use of the opportunities they get. The main target is to not take pressure, enjoy the game and understand your responsibilities,” Harmanpreet said in the Hockey India release.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Squad For Asian Games 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

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