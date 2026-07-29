India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 6?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Check the updated Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table after Day 6. See India's latest position, total medals, top-performing nations, and the complete standings from Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 6?
Gulveer Singh, of India, competes in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary of this article

  • Day 6 wrap brings India two silver medals, with Gulveer Singh creating history in the men’s 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur finishing second in women’s 69kg weightlifting

  • Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Jadumani Singh reached the boxing semifinals, assuring India of at least three bronze medals

  • India stay ninth with 12 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze), with Sreeshankar Murali, Parul Chaudhary, and Sanjana among the key Day 7 medal hopes

Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 saw India’s historic breakthrough in long-distance running as Gulveer Singh became the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men’s 10,000m, while Harjinder Kaur added another silver in weightlifting to keep India’s campaign moving forward in Glasgow, Scotland.

India collected two silver medals on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 12 medals -- 2 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze. Despite the double podium finish, India remained ninth in the standings after six days of competition.

Weightlifting and para-weightlifting continue to be the biggest contributors to India’s campaign, accounting for six of the country’s 12 medals so far.

At the top of the medal table, Australia remain the dominant force with 80 medals (35 gold, 18 silver, 27 bronze). Canada are second with 35 medals (13 gold, 10 silver, 12 bronze), while England sit third with 43 medals (10 gold, 18 silver, 15 bronze).

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Gulveer Singh etched his name into the history books by delivering India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event. - Media_SAI/X
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam makes his way to the ring ahead of his men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Gulveer Singh Creates History In Glasgow

India’s standout performance of the day came in athletics, where Gulveer Singh delivered a sensational run in extremely difficult conditions to win silver in the men’s 10,000m final.

Competing under heavy rain on a soaked track at Scotstoun Stadium, the 27-year-old stayed with the leading pack for most of the race before producing a remarkable burst over the final lap. Gulveer crossed the line in 27:49.78, finishing behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man took bronze.

The silver medal was historic, no Indian had previously won a medal in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games. Gulveer’s performance was made even more impressive by the quality of the field, with traditional distance-running powerhouses Kenya and Uganda failing to reach the podium.

India’s second medal came through Harjinder Kaur, who secured silver in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event. Her effort strengthened India’s impressive weightlifting campaign and brought the country’s combined weightlifting and para-weightlifting medal count to seven.

The boxing ring also produced encouraging results for India. Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Jadumani Singh all won their respective quarterfinal bouts to progress to the semifinals, thereby assuring India of at least three bronze medals.

Preeti advanced in the women’s 54kg category, Priya moved through in the women’s 60kg division, and Jadumani reached the men’s 55kg semifinals.

However, it was not a perfect day for the Indian contingent. Nirupama Devi narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s 63kg weightlifting event, while Parveen Hooda suffered defeat in the men’s 65kg boxing quarterfinals. Kapil Pokhariya also bowed out at the quarterfinal stage.

Elsewhere, Vishal TK qualified for the men’s 400m semifinals, providing another positive result for the athletics team. In the women’s high jump, Pooja Singh was eliminated after failing to clear 1.82m in three attempts.

India’s swimmers endured a disappointing session, with Srihari Nataraj missing out on a place in the men’s 100m backstroke semifinals, while Budigina and Ali Imam were eliminated from the men’s 50m freestyle S13 event.

India also enjoyed success in lawn bowls, where the men’s pairs team registered an important victory in sectional play to remain in contention for the knockout rounds.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 6)

PosTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal Medals
1Australia35182780
2Canada13101235
3England10181543
4Scotland74415
5Nigeria64212
6Malaysia52310
7South Africa47516
8New Zealand37313
9India27312
10Jamaica2002
11Wales13610
12Kenya1225
13Jersey1102
14Cameroon1001
15Cyprus0325
16Northern Ireland0134
17Ghana0101
17Samoa0101
17Singapore0101
17Uganda0101
21Nauru0022
22Isle of Man0011
22Papua New Guinea0011
22Rwanda0011

Updated CWG 2026 Medal Tally

The sixth day ended on a dramatic note for India, with Gulveer Singh’s historic silver medal in the men’s 10,000m coming in difficult rain-soaked conditions at Scotstoun Stadium.

Attention now shifts to Day 7, where India will have several important medal opportunities across athletics and weightlifting, with Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan set for the men’s long jump final, Manpreet Kaur competing in the women’s shot put, and Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat featuring in the men’s discus throw F42-44/F61-64 event.

Day 7 Preview and Schedule

The Asian Games silver medallist Parul Chaudhary is also set to compete in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, while Sanjana will look to add another medal to India’s growing weightlifting tally and provide the contingent with a strong start to the seventh day in Glasgow.

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