Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 Recap: Emmanuel Eseme Smashes 28-Year-Old CWG 100m Record In Rain-Soaked Glasgow

Emmanuel Eseme broke the 28-year-old CWG 100m record with a stunning 9.83s run as Australia led the medal tally with 80 medals
Gulveer Singh won historic 10,000m silver, becoming the first Indian man to claim a CWG medal in the event
Harjinder Kaur bagged weightlifting silver, while three Indian boxers reached semifinals as India stayed ninth with 12 medals
Australia strengthened their grip on the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after Day 6, extending their commanding lead at the top of the medal standings to 80 medals (35 gold, 18 silver, 27 bronze).
Canada remained second with 35 medals, while England stayed third with 43, but Tuesday’s action was remembered less for the standings and more for the remarkable performances produced in harsh Scottish weather.
Glasgow witnessed one of the wettest days of the Games, with persistent rain and gusty winds disrupting the athletics programme at Scotstoun Stadium.
Several field events were temporarily suspended as athletes sought shelter under coats and umbrellas, while the waterlogged track turned every race into a battle against both the clock and the elements.
Rain-Soaked Glasgow Witnesses Stunning Performances
The terrible weather did little to prevent a series of world-class performances across athletics and swimming.
Australia’s Eleanor Patterson returned to the city where she won her breakthrough Commonwealth title in Glasgow 2014 and captured another women’s high jump gold medal.
Patterson cleared 1.96m to equal the Games record, finishing ahead of fellow Australian Nicola Olyslagers, while Temitope Simbiat Adeshina earned bronze for Nigeria.
The men’s 100m final produced one of the fastest races in Commonwealth Games history. Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon stormed to gold in 9.83 seconds, smashing the 28-year-old Commonwealth Games record and setting a new Cameroonian national record.
Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy clocked 9.85, also inside the previous Games record, to establish new Australian and Oceania records, while Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria claimed bronze in 9.90. Remarkably, South Africa’s Gift Leotlela ran 9.91 and still missed the podium.
In the pool, New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt successfully defended his 400m individual medley title. After the race, his teammates surprised him with a traditional Haka poolside, creating one of the most emotional and memorable moments of the day at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
India’s Day 6 In Glasgow
Gulveer Singh delivered India’s defining moment of the evening by producing a sensational late surge to win silver in the men’s 10,000m, becoming the first Indian man ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event.
Battling heavy rain and a soaked track, Gulveer clocked 27:49.78 to finish behind Australia’s Ky Robinson and ahead of David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man.
The result was historic not only for India, but also for the event itself, as for the first time since 1986 the Commonwealth Games men’s 10,000m podium did not include a runner from Kenya or Uganda.
India’s second silver medal came through Harjinder Kaur, who finished runner-up in the women’s 69kg weightlifting competition. Her podium finish continued India’s strong run in weightlifting and para-weightlifting, which has been the country’s most successful discipline in Glasgow so far.
The boxing contingent also enjoyed an encouraging day, with Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Jadumani Singh all winning their quarterfinal bouts to advance to the semifinals, thereby guaranteeing India at least three bronze medals.
There were setbacks as well. Nirupama Devi narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s 63kg weightlifting event, while Parveen Hooda and Kapil Pokhariya were eliminated in their respective boxing quarterfinals.
In athletics, Vishal TK progressed to the men’s 400m semifinals, but Pooja Singh exited the women’s high jump after failing to clear 1.82m.
By the end of the day, India remained ninth in the overall standings with 12 medals, 2 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 6
|Pos
|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total Medals
|1
|Australia
|35
|18
|27
|80
|2
|Canada
|13
|10
|12
|35
|3
|England
|10
|18
|15
|43
|4
|Scotland
|7
|4
|4
|15
|5
|Nigeria
|6
|4
|2
|12
|6
|Malaysia
|5
|2
|3
|10
|7
|South Africa
|4
|7
|5
|16
|8
|New Zealand
|3
|7
|3
|13
|9
|India
|2
|7
|3
|12
|10
|Jamaica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Wales
|1
|3
|6
|10
|12
|Kenya
|1
|2
|2
|5
|13
|Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|3
|2
|5
|16
|Northern Ireland
|0
|1
|3
|4
|17
|Ghana
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Uganda
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Nauru
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
With rain expected to continue influencing the competition, Day 7 promises another packed schedule featuring major medal events in athletics, swimming, boxing, and weightlifting, with India hoping to build on the momentum generated by Gulveer Singh’s historic breakthrough and Harjinder Kaur’s silver-medal performance.