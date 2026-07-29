Sanjana Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Indian Weightlifter Clinch Women’s 77kg Medal In Glasgow?

Follow Sanjana Panchal’s live updates from the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian weightlifter competes in the women’s 77kg weightlifting final. Check the start time, medal prospects, and all the live updates here

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sanjana Panchal’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Indian weightlifter will compete in the women’s 77kg final in Glasgow, making her debut at the prestigious event. With a personal best total of 220kg (96kg snatch + 124kg clean & jerk), Sanjana will aim to deliver a memorable performance on the Commonwealth stage. The 19-year-old first made her mark at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023, where she won a silver medal in the Youth Women’s 76kg category with a total lift of 198kg, along with gold in clean & jerk and silver in snatch. She continued her rise in the senior category in 2026, producing the best performance of her career at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, where she claimed bronze medals in snatch, clean & jerk and the overall total in the women’s 77kg category with a personal-best lift of 220kg. One of India’s promising young lifters in the heavier weight categories, Sanjana will look to make her first Commonwealth Games appearance a special one. Stay tuned for live updates from the women’s 77kg weightlifting final.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2026, 01:28:01 pm IST Sanjana Panchal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 7 Schedule The action continues as Team India gears up for another exciting day at the Commonwealth Games!



From athletics and boxing to swimming, lawn bowls and more, Indian athletes will be back in action on 29–30 July with their eyes set on more milestones and medals. 💪🇮🇳



Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/fZzDkOeiAO — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2026

29 Jul 2026, 01:26:08 pm IST Sanjana Panchal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony LIV, while the event will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD. The Games will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi and its HD channel, along with Sony Sports Ten 4, which will provide coverage in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Additionally, fans can watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.