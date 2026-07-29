Harjinder Kaur Powers Through Pressure With Record Lifts To Secure Commonwealth Games Silver

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 July 2026 12:30 pm

India’s Harjinder Kaur delivered a brilliant performance to win silver in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing with a combined total of 227kg. The 29-year-old improved on her bronze medal from the 2022 Birmingham Games by breaking the Games record twice in the snatch with lifts of 99kg and 101kg, before continuing her impressive run in the clean and jerk with successful lifts of 123kg and 126kg. Despite her outstanding effort, Harjinder finished behind Canada’s Charlotte Simoneau, who claimed gold with a dominant Games-record total of 240kg. Harjinder’s silver also became India’s seventh medal from weightlifting, underlining the team’s strong campaign in Glasgow.