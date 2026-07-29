Harjinder Kaur Powers Through Pressure With Record Lifts To Secure Commonwealth Games Silver

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India’s Harjinder Kaur delivered a brilliant performance to win silver in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing with a combined total of 227kg. The 29-year-old improved on her bronze medal from the 2022 Birmingham Games by breaking the Games record twice in the snatch with lifts of 99kg and 101kg, before continuing her impressive run in the clean and jerk with successful lifts of 123kg and 126kg. Despite her outstanding effort, Harjinder finished behind Canada’s Charlotte Simoneau, who claimed gold with a dominant Games-record total of 240kg. Harjinder’s silver also became India’s seventh medal from weightlifting, underlining the team’s strong campaign in Glasgow.

Harjinder Kaur CWG 2026 glasgow women's weightlifting 69kg final
Silver medallist India's Harjinder Kaur poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg silver medallist Harjinder Kaur
Silver medallist India's Harjinder Kaur poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Harjinder Kaur CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg photos
India's Harjinder Kaur gestures after completing her final attempt in the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Harjinder won the silver medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Harjinder Kaur CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg final
India's Harjinder Kaur gestures after completing her final attempt in the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Harjinder won the silver medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Harjinder Kaur CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg final
India's Harjinder Kaur competes during the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Harjinder won the silver medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Harjinder Kaur CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg final
India's Harjinder Kaur competes in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Harjinder Kaur CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg final
India's Harjinder Kaur competes in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Australias Nya Hayman CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg final
Australia's Nya Hayman celebrates an attempt in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Englands Erin Barton CWG 2026 glasgow womens weightlifting 69kg final
England's Erin Barton competes in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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