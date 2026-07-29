Manipur MP Urges Centre to Expedite Approval of State's Proposals

Manipur MP A Sharda Devi on Wednesday urged the Centre to expedite approval of various proposals submitted by the state government, with a special focus on the welfare and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).
She met Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi at Parliament House and discussed issues relating to the development of the state amid the prevailing socio-political situation.
In a post on social media, the Rajya Sabha MP said she requested the Union minister to facilitate approval of the proposals and demands submitted by the Manipur government, stressing the need for timely intervention and enhanced support for communities affected by the ongoing crisis.
The discussions focused particularly on the welfare and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, she said.
Sharda Devi, who is also the state BJP president, said the Union minister assured her that the Ministry of Women and Child Development would extend all possible assistance to the people of Manipur and give due consideration to the requests raised during the meeting.