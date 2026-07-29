Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill After Fiery Debate

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Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Punishment for convicted individuals has been increased to between five and 10 years of imprisonment, along with fines of up to Rs 50 lakh

Parliament Monsoon Session
Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Uproar After Fiery Debate
Summary of this article

  • Lok Sabha passed the anti-paper leak bill after a heated debate.

  • Amendments introduce faster trials, tougher jail terms and higher financial penalties.

  • Jitendra Singh said the changes would strengthen integrity in public examinations.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introducing tougher penalties, faster investigations and time-bound trials in cases involving examination malpractice and paper leaks.

The Bill was cleared after a heated debate that was repeatedly disrupted by protests from the Treasury benches over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the use of force against students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Following the passage of the legislation, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Jitendra Singh Defends Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Law

Defending the legislation in the House, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the amendments reflected the Centre’s commitment to protecting the integrity, transparency and credibility of public examinations.

Singh said the government had acted swiftly following the NEET paper leak controversy and was continuing to strengthen the legal framework against organised examination malpractice.

According to the minister, the amendments also demonstrated the government’s willingness to draw lessons from earlier cases and make the existing law more effective.

Citing official figures, Singh told the Lok Sabha that 52 FIRs had been registered since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.

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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, right, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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He also said the rate of suicides linked to paper leaks had declined in recent years, describing the trend as an encouraging indicator of the law’s impact.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju - Photo: PTI
Anti-Paper Leak Bill: Govt Defends Tougher Penalties, Opposition Questions Intent

By Outlook News Desk

Bill Brings Faster Trials, Higher Penalties

The legislation substantially amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and introduces several stricter provisions following commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of student protests.

Under the amended law, trials will have to be completed within three months from the filing of a charge sheet. It also provides for time-bound investigations, the creation of a special task force and daily proceedings during trials.

Punishment for convicted individuals has been increased to between five and 10 years of imprisonment, along with fines of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The earlier law provided for imprisonment ranging from three to five years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Service providers found involved in examination malpractice will now face a fine of Rs 5 crore and an eight-year ban, compared with the previous penalty of Rs 1 crore and a four-year ban. Examination-related costs can also be recovered from such service providers.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi - Sansad TV
'Home Minister Ordered Shooting': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Shah For 'Police Brutality', Sparks Uproar

By Outlook News Desk

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On Amit Shah Trigger Uproar

The debate turned contentious after Rahul Gandhi accused Amit Shah of ordering the use of force against protesting students.

"The home minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put the pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said.

He further alleged that such action could not have been authorised without the involvement of the home minister.

Earlier in his speech, Gandhi questioned Shah’s absence from the House, saying the home minister had "no courage" and was "scared".

His remarks prompted strong protests from BJP MPs, who demanded that Gandhi produce evidence to support the allegation.

Rijiju Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju repeatedly intervened during Gandhi’s address and termed his allegations against Shah "false".

Rijiju demanded that the Leader of Opposition either substantiate his statement, clarify it or withdraw the allegation.

"How can you say such a thing? Do you understand how serious this allegation is? Rahul, this is very serious. You will have to apologise. Either clarify your statement or withdraw your words. You have made a very serious and false allegation. This is extremely serious. Please do not do this. What you have said is completely wrong," Rijiju said.

Despite the sharp exchanges and repeated disruptions, the House eventually took up the legislation for passage before being adjourned for the day.

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