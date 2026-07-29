NEET Paper Leak: Fast-Track Court Takes CBI Chargesheet on Record

While preliminary discussions have already taken place, the plan has not yet taken final shape, sources said. They explained that everything depends on the ongoing struggle in the NCP between Sunetra Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, and veteran leaders. The NCP’s entry into the NDA will bring the Narendra Modi government closer to a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which is a requirement for the passage of Constitutional amendment bills. The government has been trying to cobble up the numbers for the passage of the Constitutional amendment Bills to roll out the women’s reservation law and expand the strength of Parliament and state legislatures through the Delimitation Bill. The government’s attempts had been defeated in a special session of the Lower House of Parliament in April. Since then, 37 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from four Opposition parties have defected to the ruling side, making it the largest floor-crossing from the Opposition to the Treasury side in Parliament since the enactment of the anti-defection law in 1985. With three vacancies, the current strength of the Lok Sabha is 540, including two MPs who are in jail, making the two-thirds mark 360.