Rajasthan Guv Urges Varsities to Adopt Villages, Make Them Drug-Free

P
PTI
Published at:

Governor Haribhau Bagde calls on universities to work with local communities, curb drug peddling near campuses, and promote the 'My Bharat' portal through awareness drives and outreach programmes

Rajasthan Guv Urges Varsities to Adopt Villages, Make Them Drug-Free
Rajasthan Guv Urges Varsities to Adopt Villages, Make Them Drug-Free

 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday urged universities to adopt villages and work closely with local communities to make them drug-free.

Interacting with vice-chancellors of state universities via video conferencing from Raj Bhavan here, Bagde emphasised identifying high-risk areas and launching targeted campaigns against substance abuse.

"Universities should identify people involved in drug peddling around campuses and work with authorities to curb such activities," he said.

He also called upon universities to integrate the concept of 'drug-free villages' into their outreach programmes, urging them to adopt villages and work closely with local communities, including influential residents, to spread awareness and monitor drug-related activities.

He also directed universities to intensify efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' and take proactive steps to make these adopted villages drug-free.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a drug-free India, the governor said institutions should encourage maximum registration on the 'My Bharat' portal and actively participate in the campaign.

"A 100-week programme will be conducted through the portal, involving rallies, workshops and awareness drives," he said, stressing effective implementation at the university level.

Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Kuldeep Ranka was also present during the meeting and briefed participants about various activities to be undertaken by universities and higher educational institutions under the campaign. 

Related Content
Tripura Guv, CM Offer Floral Tributes to DGP Anurag Dhankar - null
Over 150 Civil Society Representatives Adopt Resolution Seeking J-K Statehood Restoration - null
Syama Prasad Birth Anniversary: Haryana Guv Ashim Ghosh, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Pay Tributes - null
Could One Drug Trigger a National Health Scare? Rajasthan Maternal Deaths Explained - null

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories