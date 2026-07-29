Rajasthan Guv Urges Varsities to Adopt Villages, Make Them Drug-Free

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday urged universities to adopt villages and work closely with local communities to make them drug-free.
Interacting with vice-chancellors of state universities via video conferencing from Raj Bhavan here, Bagde emphasised identifying high-risk areas and launching targeted campaigns against substance abuse.
"Universities should identify people involved in drug peddling around campuses and work with authorities to curb such activities," he said.
He also called upon universities to integrate the concept of 'drug-free villages' into their outreach programmes, urging them to adopt villages and work closely with local communities, including influential residents, to spread awareness and monitor drug-related activities.
He also directed universities to intensify efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' and take proactive steps to make these adopted villages drug-free.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a drug-free India, the governor said institutions should encourage maximum registration on the 'My Bharat' portal and actively participate in the campaign.
"A 100-week programme will be conducted through the portal, involving rallies, workshops and awareness drives," he said, stressing effective implementation at the university level.
Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Kuldeep Ranka was also present during the meeting and briefed participants about various activities to be undertaken by universities and higher educational institutions under the campaign.