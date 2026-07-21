Tripura Guv, CM Offer Floral Tributes to DGP Anurag Dhankar

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of DGP Anurag Dhankar at the Civil Secretariat here.
Dhankar, who was found hanging in his washroom at the police headquarters here on Monday, was offered a gun salute at the police headquarters earlier in the day.
Speaking to the media, the chief minister said a case of unnatural death has already been registered and an investigation is underway.
"We will investigate the case as per law," he said.
However, the chief minister refused to make any comment on the opposition demand for a probe under the supervision of the chief justice of the high court.
Officiating DGP GS Rao said the body will be taken to Delhi on Tuesday and the last rites are scheduled to take place in his native village in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Opposition parties CPI (M) and the Congress demanded an impartial probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the police officer who served the northeastern state for around 18 years in various positions.
The 1994 batch IPS officer was 60, and is survived by his wife and son, who lives in Canada.