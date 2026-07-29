Day In Pics: July 29, 2026

People take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of 'Guru Purnima' festival, at Shiva Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, in New Delhi. | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI
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India's Kapil Pokhariya, in red, competes against Scotland's Robert McNulty during the men's 90kg boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav, Priya Saroj, Dharmendra Yadav, and others stage a protest over alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India's Jadumani Singh celebrates after winning a men's 55kg quarterfinal boxing match against Zambia's Mwengo Mwale at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. Jadumani won by a unanimous 5-0 decision to advance to the semifinals and secured a medal for India. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Silver medallist India's Harjinder Kaur poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India's Priya Ghanghas, left, is declared winner after defeating Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the Women's 60kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Priya won 4-1 by split decision to advance to the semi-finals, assuring India of a boxing medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary