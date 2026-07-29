Day In Pics: July 29, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 29, 2026

Guru Purnima festival in UP
People take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of 'Guru Purnima' festival, at Shiva Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
1/6
EAM Jaishankar meets Amb. Philipp Ackermann
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, in New Delhi. | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI
2/6
Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026-Boxer Kapil Pokhariya
India's Kapil Pokhariya, in red, competes against Scotland's Robert McNulty during the men's 90kg boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
3/6
SP protest during Monsoon session of Parliament
Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav, Priya Saroj, Dharmendra Yadav, and others stage a protest over alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
4/6
Boxer Jadumani Singh Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Jadumani Singh celebrates after winning a men's 55kg quarterfinal boxing match against Zambia's Mwengo Mwale at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. Jadumani won by a unanimous 5-0 decision to advance to the semifinals and secured a medal for India. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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weightlifter Harjinder Kaur Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Silver medallist India's Harjinder Kaur poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
6/6
Boxer Priya Ghanghas Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Priya Ghanghas, left, is declared winner after defeating Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the Women's 60kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Priya won 4-1 by split decision to advance to the semi-finals, assuring India of a boxing medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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