The US Senate cleared a key procedural hurdle for the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 with an 86-12 vote.
The proposed legislation authorises import tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy, directly targeting India and China.
India's intake of unprocessed Russian oil surged by 34 per cent in June 2026 to €4.5 billion, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Senate advanced the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' on Tuesday with an 86-12 procedural vote.
The legislation authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major consumers of Russian energy. This provision puts India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan at immediate risk. India currently stands as the second-largest purchaser of Russian crude, trailing only China.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the US Capitol to meet with senators on Tuesday. The diplomatic meeting took place on the day of Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral.
India's Energy Crisis
Hostilities between Washington and Tehran erupted in February 2026, leading to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This conflict severed petroleum shipments from the Gulf, which historically made up roughly 40 per cent of the country's oil purchases.
Washington previously issued a waiver on Russian oil to help New Delhi manage the resulting energy crisis.
In June 2026, India's intake of unprocessed Russian oil jumped by 34 per cent, hitting an all-time high. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air stated that this volume was worth €4.5 billion, representing about 36 per cent of Moscow's earnings from crude exports.
Tariff Authority Debate
The legislation focuses on the five biggest buyers of Moscow's oil and gas, alongside the five nations most involved in helping bypass energy restrictions. It also includes Iran sanctions, which were added at President Donald Trump's request as the US-Iran war enters its sixth month.
Senator Richard Blumenthal said the bill would make an exception for countries whose Russian gas purchases are less than 15 per cent of Russia's total gas imports according to Reuters.
"This is not so much a sanctions bill as it is a massive backdoor authority for President Trump to impose more tariffs, including on our European allies, that hurt American families," Representative Gregory Meeks said.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen said, "This is our best opportunity to support Ukraine, who are defending not just their country, but the rest of Europe, from an increasingly aggressive Russia."
Legacy of Graham
Lindsey Graham introduced the original bill in April 2025. He agreed with Trump to move it forward shortly before his sudden death on July 11, 2026.
Darline Graham, his sister, was appointed to his South Carolina Senate seat. She subsequently joined the bipartisan group supporting the bill.
Washington initially sanctioned New Delhi for its Russian energy purchases in August 2025. It applied an extra 25 per cent levy that brought overall duties to 50 per cent, matching the highest rates applied to China and Brazil.