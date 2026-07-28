Travel Travails: Why Is Dubai Paying Residents To Bring Tourists?

“At a time when personal connection and credibility matter more than ever in travel decisions, ‘A Dubai Invite’ speaks directly to what makes this city enduringly compelling: the people who call it home and who understand it best, and the families and friends they welcome here to experience it for themselves,” Noor Al Geziry‎, AVP, Special Projects & MENA‎ at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said in a statement quoted by CNN.