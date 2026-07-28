Travel Travails: Why Is Dubai Paying Residents To Bring Tourists?

Rucha Pramanick
Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Dubai has launched the "A Dubai Invite" programme, offering UAE residents benefits worth up to AED 3,000 for inviting friends and family to visit after tourism was hit by the fallout from the Iran conflict

Glamour at the Dubai World Cup horse race but thinner crowds due to Iran war-
Representational Photo | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Dubai, which welcomed a record 19.59 million international visitors in 2025, is now facing a sharp tourism slowdown as regional tensions following the Iran conflict disrupted travel and dented visitor confidence. Hotel occupancy rates have fallen significantly in recent weeks, prompting the emirate to roll out incentives aimed at reviving tourist arrivals.

According to CNN, hotel occupancy fell from around 80 per cent to a projected 10 per cent as the conflict between Israel and Iran disrupted flights and raised security concerns across the region.

A destination considered a safe haven for tourists has been dented and to fix it, a new program is offering UAE residents and citizens reward packages worth up to AED 3,000 (around USD 816) in exchange for nominating relatives or friends to come and visit Dubai- the ‘Dubai Invite’.

What Is A ‘Dubai Invite’?

 “A Dubai Invite” scheme, which was launched earlier this month, permits those aged 18 and above with a valid Emirates ID to recommend up to three guests for stays commencing between now and October 31, with incentives including hotel stays and dining offers.

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. - | Photo: Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP
Iran War Hits Dubai Jobs, Indian Workers Face Layoffs And Pay Cuts

By Outlook News Desk

“At a time when personal connection and credibility matter more than ever in travel decisions, ‘A Dubai Invite’ speaks directly to what makes this city enduringly compelling: the people who call it home and who understand it best, and the families and friends they welcome here to experience it for themselves,” Noor Al Geziry‎, AVP, Special Projects & MENA‎ at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Related Content
Donald Trump - AP; Representative image
Iran’s leadership faces growing divisions after Khamenei’s death as Mojtaba Khamenei’s role remains uncertain. - PTI
Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. - | Photo: Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP
Why UAE Is Becoming the Preferred International Education Destination for Indian Students - null
Several Indians Killed In Road Accident In Dubai: Officials - null
Several Indians Killed In Road Accident In Dubai: Officials

By Outlook News Desk

Influencers like YouTuber and beauty editor Lauren O’Connell welcomed the move. “I think it’s a very positive initiative,” O’Connell, who moved from the US to Dubai in 2009, said.

She added, “I’ve invited family members who’ve been talking about visiting Dubai over the past few years. It gives people who already love living in Dubai an extra reason to encourage friends and family to make the trip.”

Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai - Instagram/Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood Offers Free Stay To Travellers Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict: 'No Nationality, Just Humanity'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Had Dubai Introduced This Scheme?

Dubai is now trying to revive its tourism sector after the Iran-Israel conflict disrupted travel across the Gulf. Although most of Iran's missiles targeting US bases were intercepted, some strikes caused damage in the region, including to the five-star Fairmont The Palm resort and the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel, which is now closed for an 18-month restoration programme, according to CNN.

Although Dubai may repair its structural damage, the reputational damage is much harder to rebuild.

“This is Dubai’s ultimate nightmare as its very essence depended on being a safe oasis in a troubled region,” Cinzia Bianco, an expert on the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf region at the European Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a post shared on X earlier this year.

“There might be a way to be resilient but there is no going back,” she added.

Why Use Residents To Promote Tourism?

As Dubai’s glitzy image went up in smoke during the attacks, travel warnings are still in place for Dubai from other countries. For example, the US advised its citizens to reconsider visiting the country.

“I think it has created hesitation rather than fundamentally damaged confidence in the UAE itself. International audiences often view the Middle East as one broad region rather than distinguishing between countries,” Naim Maadad, founder and CEO of Gates Hospitality, which includes resort and restaurant brands like Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman and Ultra Brasserie in Dubai, told CNN.

Will Incentives Be Enough?

According to Visit Dubai, nominated visitors must live outside the UAE, hold a valid tourist visa and arrive by air, sea, or road. Even after the setbacks, influencers continue answering questions about the missile impacts on the country with razzmatazz of their daily life- a reputation associated with plush lifestyle of Dubai.

Sharing scenic footage and reassuring clips of its leaders, they insist they’re unafraid, occasionally augmenting their posts with eyebrow-raising explanations such as, “because I know who protects us,” as reported by CNN.

Maadad went on to stress that UAE “continues to demonstrate stability, infrastructure strength and operational continuity,” before adding that while airports, hotels, restaurants and attractions in the destination “remain fully functional,” today, “the bigger challenge is psychological.”

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories