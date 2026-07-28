'Personal Thoughts’: RSS Distances Itself From TG Mohandas After Remarks On CJP Protest

RSS distanced itself from TG Mohandas over his remarks on student protests.
Senior functionary KB Sreekumar said Mohandas holds no post in the organisation.
AISF filed a police complaint alleging his comments amounted to incitement to violence.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday distanced itself from the provocative comments made by right-wing commentator TG Mohandas on the recent student protests in Delhi.
Senior RSS functionary KB Sreekumar said Mohandas was not an office-bearer of the Sangh at any level and described the remarks as his personal views.
“TG Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views and they should be condemned in every highest possible manner,” Sreekumar told PTI.
The RSS clarification came a day after Mohandas’s remarks triggered protests in Kerala and drew widespread criticism on social media.
AISF Files Complaint Against Mohandas
The CPI-backed All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has filed a complaint with the Kerala Director General of Police, alleging that Mohandas called for protesting students to be “shot dead”.
The student organisation claimed the remarks amounted to an appeal for violence and mass killing.
According to the complaint, advocating the use of state force to fire on protesting students, with the possibility of deaths and serious injuries, was a dangerous statement that encouraged violence, devalued human life and could create fear and unrest.
The AISF has sought registration of a criminal case against Mohandas under applicable legal provisions.
It has also asked police to investigate the YouTube channel that carried the remarks, identify the source of the video, examine related digital records and trace its circulation across social media platforms.
Remarks Linked To Delhi Student Protests
The controversy relates to the student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET (UG) paper leak and demands for wider reforms in the education system.
The group began its indefinite protest on June 21 and ended the agitation on July 25 after then-Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre accepted the protesters’ demands.
Pradhan’s resignation had been one of the key demands raised during the agitation.