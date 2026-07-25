Shekhar Suman Breaks Down Over Student Protest Crackdown: 'I've Only Cried'

Shekhar Suman condemned police action, saying protest visuals left him emotionally shattered.
Actor backed students demanding education reforms and accountability over the NEET controversy.
Chalo Sansad march sparked nationwide debate after clashes between protesters and Delhi Police.
Shekhar Suman has spoken out against the police action on student protesters during the Chalo Sansad march in Delhi. In the latest episode of Shekhar Tonite, the actor broke down while recalling the incident, saying the images of injured students had haunted him and left him unable to sleep for the past three days.
Shekhar Suman Condemns Police Action On Students
Opening the episode with an emotional address, Shekhar reflected on the events of July 20, when thousands of students gathered at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament. It was said by the actor that the visuals of unarmed students being beaten with batons had shaken him to his core. He added that he had spent the previous three days crying after watching the footage.
Questioning the police action, Shekhar said the students were only demanding a better education system and standing up for their future. It was also stated by him that he stood with every young person who had the courage to raise their voice against injustice and fight for the dignity of the nation.
Actor Says Young Voices Cannot Be Silenced
Shekhar also criticised attempts to label young protesters as unruly or anti-national. It was argued by him that the more such voices are suppressed, the stronger they become because determination, not power, keeps them alive.
Towards the end of his monologue, the actor revealed that he had considered postponing the episode because of the prevailing national mood. However, he decided the programme should continue and used the platform to assure students of his support.
The Chalo Sansad march, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was organised over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak.
As protesters attempted to cross police barricades in central Delhi, tear gas and baton charges were used after authorities alleged sections of the crowd turned violent. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after the Centre announced fast-track courts for the case, while the Congress planned another protest over the issue.