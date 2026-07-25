Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Drops 50% Despite ₹50 Crore Milestone

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Despite the decline, the H. Vinoth directorial crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, driven largely by its Tamil version.

Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan crossed ₹63.85 crore India nett despite a 50.5 per cent second-day decline.

  • Tamil version dominated collections, contributing ₹17.95 crore on day two alone.

  • Outlook India criticised the film for favouring political messaging over coherent storytelling.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2 recorded a significant drop after the film opened strongly in cinemas. Vijay's farewell film witnessed a 50.5 per cent decline on its second day but still crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The slowdown comes after the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and a divided response from audiences despite its strong opening.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned ₹21.15 crore nett in India on its second day after collecting ₹42.70 crore on opening day. The film was screened across 12,190 shows on Friday, taking its total India nett collection to ₹63.85 crore, while its domestic gross stands at approximately ₹75 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with ₹17.95 crore, followed by the Hindi version at ₹1.85 crore and the Telugu version at ₹1.35 crore.

Jana Nayagan - X
Jana Nayagan X Review: Vijay's Final Film Draws Mixed Reactions

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Fans celebrate Vijay's farewell film

Despite the drop in collections, fans turned the release into a celebration. Special cultural performances were organised at theatres including Woodlands and Casino in Chennai. Laser shows, music and first-day-first-show celebrations reflected the excitement surrounding what is widely expected to be Vijay's final film before his full-time political career.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Vetri, an imprisoned former police officer whose past resurfaces when a ruthless adversary, played by Bobby Deol, threatens the future of his adopted daughter. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj in key roles.

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In its review, Outlook India criticised the film for prioritising Vijay's political image over storytelling, stating that the narrative functions more as a vehicle for image-building than a coherent cinematic experience. The review also noted that while the visuals and music have their moments, inconsistent writing and underdeveloped characters prevent the film from delivering a satisfying farewell to the actor's career.

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