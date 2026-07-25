Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Drops 50% Despite ₹50 Crore Milestone

Jana Nayagan crossed ₹63.85 crore India nett despite a 50.5 per cent second-day decline.
Tamil version dominated collections, contributing ₹17.95 crore on day two alone.
Outlook India criticised the film for favouring political messaging over coherent storytelling.
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2 recorded a significant drop after the film opened strongly in cinemas. Vijay's farewell film witnessed a 50.5 per cent decline on its second day but still crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The slowdown comes after the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and a divided response from audiences despite its strong opening.
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned ₹21.15 crore nett in India on its second day after collecting ₹42.70 crore on opening day. The film was screened across 12,190 shows on Friday, taking its total India nett collection to ₹63.85 crore, while its domestic gross stands at approximately ₹75 crore.
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with ₹17.95 crore, followed by the Hindi version at ₹1.85 crore and the Telugu version at ₹1.35 crore.
Fans celebrate Vijay's farewell film
Despite the drop in collections, fans turned the release into a celebration. Special cultural performances were organised at theatres including Woodlands and Casino in Chennai. Laser shows, music and first-day-first-show celebrations reflected the excitement surrounding what is widely expected to be Vijay's final film before his full-time political career.
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Vetri, an imprisoned former police officer whose past resurfaces when a ruthless adversary, played by Bobby Deol, threatens the future of his adopted daughter. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj in key roles.
In its review, Outlook India criticised the film for prioritising Vijay's political image over storytelling, stating that the narrative functions more as a vehicle for image-building than a coherent cinematic experience. The review also noted that while the visuals and music have their moments, inconsistent writing and underdeveloped characters prevent the film from delivering a satisfying farewell to the actor's career.