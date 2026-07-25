Blade Runner 2099 Trailer: Michelle Yeoh And Hunter Schafer Pair In Amazon's Sci-Fi Expansion

The limited series will consist of eight episodes and premiere Nov. 25, 2026. The series also stars Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) in key roles, alongside guest stars Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke, and Maurizio Lombardi. Blade Runner 2099 is showrun by Silka Luisa, who also serves as an executive producer alongside original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott. Jonathan van Tulleken helms the first two episodes and also executive produces the limited series. Steven Johnson is attached as co-executive producer.