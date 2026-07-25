Blade Runner 2099 Trailer: Michelle Yeoh And Hunter Schafer Pair In Amazon's Sci-Fi Expansion

Prime Video has dropped the first teaser for Blade Runner 2099.
Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer lead the show.
Ridley Scott is executive producing the series.
Prime Video has revealed the first teaser for Blade Runner 2099, a new limited series set in the sci-fi franchise. The teaser was shown during the show's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer appeared alongside the creative team.
The official description: “Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.”
Legendary director Ridley Scott launched the franchise in 1982 with the acclaimed Blade Runner, which told the story of a dystopic future Los Angeles where a cop (Harrison Ford) hunted rogue androids, called Replicants. The film was based on Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
A Scott-produced 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, was directed by Denis Villeneuve and starred Ryan Gosling and Ford. The Amazon series takes place 50 years after the events of Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049. One of the blade runners is Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a replicant who's hunting a group of missing replicants who have gone rogue. She's driven and desperate.
Blade Runner 2099 Cast & Crew Details
She'll team up with Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human fugitive who becomes a blade runner in an attempt to finally stop running. The teaser depicts her fleeing through Los Angeles and getting captured by Olwen.
The limited series will consist of eight episodes and premiere Nov. 25, 2026. The series also stars Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) in key roles, alongside guest stars Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke, and Maurizio Lombardi. Blade Runner 2099 is showrun by Silka Luisa, who also serves as an executive producer alongside original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott. Jonathan van Tulleken helms the first two episodes and also executive produces the limited series. Steven Johnson is attached as co-executive producer.