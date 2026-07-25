Lou Koller, Sick Of It All Frontman, Dies At 59

“You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.” The band also profusely thanked those who had contributed to Koller’s medical fund, writing that his “battle is over now and he can finally rest.”