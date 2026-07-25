Lou Koller, Sick Of It All Frontman, Dies At 59

Lou Koller has died at 59.
He was the distinguished frontman of Sick of It All.
The New York band launched in 1986.
Lou Koller, the longtime frontman and co-founder of iconic New York band Sick of It All, has passed away after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 59.
The band announced his death on Friday in a social media post. “It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming,” wrote the group, which noted this year would have celebrated Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary together.
Lou Koller's Cancer Battle
Back in June 2024, Koller had shared with fans that doctors found a tumor in his esophagus that had spread into his stomach and that he would need to pause touring for treatment. Fans and fellow musicians rallied around the singer, raising money for his medical expenses through a benefit concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan later that year.
In May 2025, Koller said he had finished his final round of chemotherapy and had been declared cancer-free. Months later, he shared a distressing update that the cancer had returned. “At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund,” the band's statement said.
“You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.” The band also profusely thanked those who had contributed to Koller’s medical fund, writing that his “battle is over now and he can finally rest.”
Koller launched Sick of It All with his younger brother and drummer Armand Majidi in 1986. The group dropped its debut, Blood, Sweat and No Tears, in 1989 and climbed the ladder to becoming one of the most prominent New York hardcore bands. Sick of It All dished out their last album — Wake the Sleeping Dragon! — in 2018. Sick of It All has released 12 studio albums and built a formidable reputation through extensive, constant touring.