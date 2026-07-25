Shabana Azmi Diagnosed With Swine Flu, Misses Student Protest After Health Scare

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, advised five days of complete isolation.
Veteran actor missed Mumbai protest after developing a 102-degree fever.
Shabana previously joined CJP demonstrations despite suffering a tear gas-triggered asthma attack.
Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu, forcing the veteran actor to step away from the ongoing student protest movement. After advising complete bed rest and five days of isolation, doctors ruled out her participation in another demonstration in Mumbai. Azmi had spent the past few days standing in solidarity with students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Shabana Azmi Advised Five Days Of Isolation
According to her team, Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu and is currently recovering under medical supervision. The actor is reportedly running a 102-degree fever and has been advised complete rest.
It was stated by her team that Shabana was scheduled to attend the protest but had been diagnosed with swine flu and instructed by doctors to remain in isolation. As a result, she was unable to join the demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Veteran Actor Had Been Supporting Student Movement
Over the past several days, Shabana Azmi had actively participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, regularly sharing updates from the ground through her social media accounts.
The actor had joined the Chalo Sansad march in solidarity with students demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak and wider examination irregularities. In an earlier interview, it was revealed by Shabana that she had suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the protest. She said she recovered after using her inhaler and returned to meet students who had been injured during the police action, describing their determination as extraordinary.
The CJP-led movement has continued for nearly a month, with students demanding greater transparency in examinations, comprehensive education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests have since expanded beyond Delhi into a nationwide campaign.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk recently ended his hunger strike after the Centre announced plans for fast-track courts to hear cases linked to the alleged examination leak.