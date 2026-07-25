Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Mastermind Bijendra Gupta Nabbed After Monthlong Manhunt

Bijendra Gupta, the alleged mastermind behind the Maharashtra TET-2026 leak case, was arrested from Patna.
Gupta was arrested by the Bhiwandi Police and is being brought to Bhiwandi for further probing.
Gupta was absconding for a month, and now with his arrest, the tally of arrests in this case has risen to 14.
Bhiwandi Police on Saturday arrested the main accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, Bijendra Kumar Gupta, from Patna, ANI reported, citing officials. Kumar and his associate, Indrajeet Singh were brought to Bhiwandi after being arrested.
According to the report, the police are interrogating them at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2 office as part of wider probe into the entire leak case.
Who Is Bijendra Gupta?
The police describe Gupta as the mastermind behind the paper leak racket. He had been absconding for almost a month prior to his arrest. The total number of accused arrested in connection with the TET paper leak case has now risen to 14.
What Is The Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case?
The Maharashtra TET-2026 examination was scheduled to be held on June 28 at 1,028 centres across the state. However, authorities decided to defer the test after police found evidence suggesting that some questions had been leaked before the examination in a bid to protect the integrity of the recruitment process. After this, the Maharashtra government postponed the examination.
According to reports, police received information early on June 27 that a few people in Bhiwandi had the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and called officials from the Maharashtra State Examination Council to verify the recovered material.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) involved in unearthing the details of the Maharashtra TET-2026 arrested three employees working at an Agra-based printing press for allegedly leaking the examination paper during the printing process on July 5.
While Kumar was absconding at that time, these three accused were brought to Bhiwandi court.
Probe Underway
Kumar is being taken to Bhiwandi as the police is still continuing the probe the roles of other individuals involved in the paper leak racket.
In its public notice, the MSCE stated that despite implementing security measures following irregularities reported during the NEET examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were allegedly in possession of information related to the TET question paper.
The postponement came days after the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak reignited concerns over the security of competitive examinations across the country. More than 4.28 lakh candidates, including serving teachers, had registered for MAHA TET 2026. The examination received over six lakh applications across Paper 1 and Paper 2.
(With inputs from agenices)