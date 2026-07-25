'Food Needed Right Now': Cockroach Janta Party Appeals For Help At Jantar Mantar Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party issued an urgent appeal for food as their supplies were running low at Jantar Mantar.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal appealed to the government to let food freely into the protest site.
CJP Spokesperson said their demand for Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation stands and their resolve will not be broken.
The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday issued an urgent appeal for food, saying that the protesters at Jantar Mantar need supplies immediately. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal appealed to the government to allow food to reach the student protesters.
In a post on X, the Party wrote, “Food Alert | Jantar Mantar Protest: We need food at the protest site right now! Please send food to the Tolstoy Road entrance, Jantar Mantar. All supporters who wish to contribute — your help is needed and welcomed.”
Appeal Comes Amid Delivery Restrictions
This comes a day after the Delhi Police prohibited the operation of app-based mobility services, like food delivery or ride-hailing platforms from operating the area. Chief Spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, Saurav Das reaffirmed their resolve to overcome the challenge.
The Delhi Police had said in its X post, “App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order.”
Das responded to the Delhi Police, “ALARMING! The government wants to LAY SIEGE to Jantar Mantar! It wants to restrict and stop food delivery, water delivery, sanitation facilities, medical treatment, power lines, and people’s movement to the site! How much lower will they stoop? But remember. It only strengthens the resolve of those who refuse to surrender. We shall overcome!”
Allow Food: Kapil Sibal To Government
Kapil Sibal urged the government to not be ‘heartless’ and allow eateries to allow food.
In a post on X, he said, “Appeal to Government. Don’t be so utterly heartless. Freely allow food to reach our children.”
National Spokesperson of the CJP, Ashutosh Ranka said that the Delhi Police cannot stop food from reaching them, and reiterated their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
In a post on X, he said, “Dear Delhi Police, Do whatever you want to. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan’s resignation. He is going.”
CJP Protest Continues
The July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, organised by the CJP over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, was stopped by the Delhi Police using tear gas and baton charges. Protesters have been since then stationed at Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Police denied these claims of them, saying they are ‘baseless’.
Food Controversy
Several media reports claimed that Delhi Police had traced restaurants and cafes that supplied food to protesters by examining discarded material found at the protest site.
The officials then visited several of these restaurants, examined records of orders and deliveries made over the past few days and asked business owners to provide details of the orders.
The business owners were cautioned by the police to refrain from taking such orders, as the site could be treaded by anti-social elements.