These are not negotiable demands rahul demands sacking of dharmendra pradhan over neet leak

''These Are Not Negotiable Demands,'' Rahul Demands Sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET Leak

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 25 July 2026 1:39 pm

Rahul called Dharmendra Pradhan "corrupt and incompetent" and "a symbol of the destruction of the most valuable thing that this country has, which is our students and their future"

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 25 July 2026 1:39 pm

''These Are Not Negotiable Demands,'' Rahul Demands Sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET Leak Photo: PTI; Representative image