Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Pranay Vatsa
Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.

Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan Photo: PTI

After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

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