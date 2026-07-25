Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.
(This is a developing story and will be updated)
After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.
After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.
(This is a developing story and will be updated)
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