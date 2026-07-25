Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Pranay Vatsa Published at: 25 July 2026 2:25 pm

After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.

Pranay Vatsa Published at: 25 July 2026 2:25 pm

Dharmendra Pradhan Photo: PTI

After coming under immense pressure for the last few months due to the ongoing CJP protests Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. (This is a developing story and will be updated)

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