Pradhan's Resignation First Victory of Ongoing Students' Movement, Says IYC

The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak row the "first victory" of the ongoing students' movement and said its agitation would continue.
The Congress's youth wing said the resignation was the result of sustained pressure from students and thanked the country's youth and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for consistently raising the issue of paper leaks and the education system.
"This is the first victory of the country's youth and students' struggle. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the power of the youth's voice," Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said.
However, Chib asserted that the resignation alone was not enough.
"Pradhan's resignation is a handful of dust in the eyes. Until the prime minister apologises to the country's youth, Amit Shah resigns for ordering the lathi charge on students, and action is taken against the responsible police officers, this gen-Z movement will not be victorious," he said.
Chib reiterated the IYC's demands for a permanent mechanism to stop paper leaks, implementation of an annual examination and recruitment calendar, accountability for the alleged violence against students, and Shah's resignation.
"The struggle will continue until justice is served to the youth," he said.
Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying the NEET paper leak was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and that he had taken responsibility for the issue "from day one".
He also said anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country.