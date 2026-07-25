'Grateful for All Those Who Didn't Stop Trying': Gogoi Hails Students as Pradhan Quits

Hailing the students' movement that led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said it was a moment to remember those who "never gave up hope".
In a social media post, Gogoi said people should pause to acknowledge the "pain, effort, sacrifice and literally blood, sweat and tears" that went into reaching the day.
"Let us be grateful for all those who didn't stop trying, who didn't stop believing, who kept going, who never gave up hope," he said.
The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said the country should "never forget" the 21 students who allegedly died by suicide over the NEET paper leak.
"We should remember those who stood by the youth, who supported, who volunteered," Gogoi said.
"Today, it is time to celebrate and rejoice. Tomorrow, the journey of building a stronger and prosperous future for India continues," he added.
Pradhan announced his decision to step down amid massive protests over the NEET paper leak, saying the developments of the past 10 days had "saddened" him deeply and that the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige".
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the other side, lauded Pradhan's "sincerity and commitment" for the country, claiming that he worked to "decolonise" the education system.
"It is difficult to put into words the gratitude I feel for Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. As Union Education Minister, he worked tirelessly to restore the civilisational spirit of Bharat and to decolonise our education system," Sarma said in a social media post.
Pradhan's "unwavering commitment" to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), despite the political challenges it entailed, will be remembered as one of his "finest contributions" to nation-building, he added.
"As he demits office, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his dedication, his humility and his selfless service to Bharat Mata. I wish him good health, happiness and strength in the years ahead. I am certain that wherever he serves, he will continue to work with the same sincerity and commitment for our nation," Sarma said.
The CM further said that personally he has always been touched by Pradhan's "genuine affection" for Assam.
"Whenever Assam needed his support, he stood with us. His encouragement, guidance and goodwill have always meant a great deal to me. Just last week, we had the privilege of inaugurating the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati.
"That proud moment was possible because of his vision and his deep commitment to taking quality higher education to every part of the country. The people of Assam will always remain grateful for that. Thank you, Pradhan ji. Assam will always remember your affection and your contribution," Sarma said.