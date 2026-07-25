West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2026: Babar Azam Makes Captaincy Comeback In Red-Ball Cricket

Babar Azam is reinstated as Test captain for his third stint following Shan Masood's departure
Masood's tenure ended after 12 defeats in 16 Tests, coinciding with a lean batting patch for Babar
Selectors hope the armband revives Babar's form
The stage is officially set at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, as the West Indies lock horns with Pakistan in the opening encounter of a crucial two-match ICC World Test Championship series.
Both nations enter this contest carrying distinct momentum and tactical adjustments, making this five-day battle a pivotal fixture in the current Test cycle. For the hosts, the series represents a golden opportunity to break a long-standing historical drought against formidable touring opposition on home soil.
Meanwhile, Pakistan arrive with renewed leadership under Babar Azam, who has reassumed the captaincy helm with an eye toward tactical stability and an aggressive upward surge in the championship standings.
Babar Azam Returns As Captain
Babar Azam’s reinstatement as Pakistan’s Test captain marks a dramatic return to leadership for his third stint at the helm. His previous tenure concluded in late 2023 when he stepped down across formats following Pakistan's disappointing campaign at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, having initially led the red-ball side with ten wins from twenty matches.
he Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to hand the reins back to Babar comes in the wake of Shan Masood’s turbulent departure. Masood’s tenure, which began when he replaced Babar in December 2023, unraveled amid a dismal sequence of results where the team suffered 12 defeats in 16 Tests, culminating in a heavy home series loss to Bangladesh and sinking Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.
As the match unfolds, the psychological warfare between bat and ball will intensify. Pakistan's bowling unit, spearheaded by metronomic seamers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad, aims to exploit every ounce of the morning grass cover. Conversely, the West Indies top order—featuring Brandon King and Tagenarine Chanderpaul—will look to weather the initial examination alongside experienced middle-order figures like Shai Hope and captain Roston Chase.
During Masood’s time in charge, Babar endured a notably lean patch with the bat that uncharacteristic of his usual elite standards, managing an average of just 27.26 and going without a Test century since 2022.
Selectors are now taking a calculated gamble, hoping that restoring the captaincy armband will reignite his batting form rather than add undue pressure. With demanding away tours of the West Indies and England looming, Babar’s immediate challenge is to revive both his own confidence at the crease and a struggling national side desperate for stability, tactical direction, and crucial World Test Championship points.
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2026: Playing XI
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas
West Indies Brandon King, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope(w), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales