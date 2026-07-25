West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2026: Babar Azam Makes Captaincy Comeback In Red-Ball Cricket

he Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to hand the reins back to Babar comes in the wake of Shan Masood’s turbulent departure. Masood’s tenure, which began when he replaced Babar in December 2023, unraveled amid a dismal sequence of results where the team suffered 12 defeats in 16 Tests, culminating in a heavy home series loss to Bangladesh and sinking Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.