Who Is Filip Nowacki? The 18-Year-Old Challenging The Swimming Royalty

Jersey teenager Filip Nowacki is aiming to become the island's first Commonwealth champion in 36 years
He faces legendary breaststroker Adam Ramsay-Peaty in the 100m final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Having finished close behind Peaty in the semi-finals, this showdown marks Nowacki's grand arrival on the elite senior stage
The world of competitive swimming is rarely predictable, but certain athletes possess a trajectory that demands immediate attention. Jersey, a small island known more for its scenic coastlines than for producing global sports icons, may soon celebrate a historic milestone.
Filip Nowacki, a young athlete from this community, has quietly scaled the ranks of international swimming. And he's gunning for glory at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. The 100m Men's Breaststroke final on Saturday marks a defining moment in his young career.
Who Is Filip Nowacki?
This 18-year-old Filip Nowacki is a breaststroke specialist. Despite his youth, Nowacki has already established himself as a rising force on the international circuit.
He first captured global headlines by securing both the Junior World and European championship titles. These victories not only showcased his raw talent but also his ability to maintain composure under intense championship pressure.
Born in the Channel Islands, he competed as a Briton in the world events. For the uninitiated, Jersey athletes represent Great Britain at the Olympic Games and other global events as the British Olympic Association (Team GB) still covers the Crown Dependencies.
At the Commonwealth Games, however, he is a Jerseyman first.
Filip Nowacki Vs Adam Ramsay-Peaty Showdown
Now, the teenager stands on the brink of making history for his home island. Nowacki will compete for the chance to become Jersey’s first Commonwealth champion in 36 years.
However, standing between the young challenger and the gold medal is the most formidable obstacle in modern swimming history - Adam Ramsay-Peaty, the undisputed champion of the discipline.
The 31-year-old Briton is the current world record holder in the 100m Men's Breaststroke, a three-time Olympic champion, and a four-time Commonwealth gold medallist.
And they already had a splash together in the semi-final, where the teenager finished second, 0.33 seconds behind Ramsay-Peaty. Encouragingly, he did cut the gap to his mentor at the 50-metre mark in half. And he qualified third fastest.
"He's definitely inspired me as he's definitely inspired all the breaststrokers in the country and the world," Nowacki told BBC Jersey after the semis. "To race him and not just be a random competitor in the same race, but actually give him a race, is truly special and means a lot to me."
Win or lose at Glasgow's Tollcross International Swimming Centre tonight, the showdown signals Nowacki's arrival into elite senior swimming.
Filip Nowacki At Commonwealth Games 2026: Event And Live Streaming Details
The event is scheduled for the Day 3 evening session at 21:04 BST on Saturday, July 25 (01:34 IST on Sunday, July 26). The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.