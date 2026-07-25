Kisses, Charity And Netflix: Tyson Fury's Bizarre Pattaya Exhibition Against Mariusz Wach
Tyson Fury secured a dominant seventh-round TKO victory over Mariusz Wach in Pattaya, Thailand, keeping his blockbuster clash with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua firmly on track. The "Gypsy King" outclassed the 46-year-old Polish veteran at the Max Muay Thai Stadium, forcing Wach to retire before the 8th round began. For the first time in 15 years, Fury was actually the lighter fighter, weighing 265 pounds compared to Wach's 291.4. The fight had no live television or pay-per-view broadcast. Instead, it was captured exclusively for Season 3 of Netflix's At Home With The Furys. Played out in front of an intimate crowd of just 1,500 fans, Fury will donate ticket proceeds to local children's charities. In the ring, Fury controlled the exchanges by switching between orthodox and southpaw stances and even paused to plant a kiss on Wach during a round-six clinch. With this dominant tune-up complete, Fury shifts his focus to an autumn showdown against Joshua at Wembley, London
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE