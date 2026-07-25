Kisses, Charity And Netflix: Tyson Fury's Bizarre Pattaya Exhibition Against Mariusz Wach

Tyson Fury, of England celebrate after winning against Mariusz Wach of Poland during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

1/8 Tyson Fury, of England celebrate after winning against Mariusz Wach of Poland during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





2/8 Tyson Fury of England celebrates after winning against Mariusz Wach of Poland during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





3/8 Tyson Fury, of England, celebrate after winning against Mariusz Wach of Poland during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





4/8 Tyson Fury, of England, right, and Mariusz Wach of Poland battle during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





5/8 Tyson Fury, of England, right, and Mariusz Wach of Poland, battle during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





6/8 Tyson Fury, of England, left, and Mariusz Wach of Poland, battle during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





7/8 Tyson Fury, of England, right, and Mariusz Wach of Poland battle during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





8/8 Tyson Fury, of England, right, and Mariusz Wach of Poland battle during a heavyweight charity bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit





