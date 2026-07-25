Sachin Siwach: India's Boxing Medal Contender Clears Tricky First Hurdle At Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026

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With this tricky opening barrier cleared, Siwach moves into the pre-quarterfinals where he will take on England's William Hewitt on Monday at 4:45 PM IST

Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh
Sachin Siwach wins his bout against Keoma Al-Ahmadieh. Photo: CWG
Summary of this article

  • Sachin Siwach defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh via 4-1 split decision to book his spot in the RO16

  • Siwach moves into the pre-quarterfinals where he will take on England's William Hewitt

  • Siwach had won a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he defeated Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach safely secured his passage into the round of 16 in the men's 60kg lightweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday (July 25).

Entering the tournament as one of the primary medal contenders following his gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he defeated Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kazakhstan, the 26-year-old Haryana boxer lived up to expectations in a tense opening bout.

Up against a tough challenger in Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, Siwach won by a 4-1 split decision.

With this tricky opening barrier cleared, Siwach moves into the pre-quarterfinals where he will take on England's William Hewitt on Monday at 4:45 PM IST.

This win further bolsters an encouraging start for the Indian boxing contingent in Scotland.

Prior to Siwach stepping into the ring, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain had already guaranteed India its first boxing medal of the multi-sport event by securing a direct bye into the women's 75kg semi-finals.

And on Thursday, Jadumani Mandengbam made an emphatic start to his Commonwealth Games campaign, cruising into the men's 55kg pre-quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32.

Related Content
File photo of national champion Sachin Siwach. - BFI
Indian athlete, Tejaswin Shankar. - (X/@TejaswinShankar)
India's Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
Emma McKeon has won the most medals for Australia in Commonwealth Games history, securing a total of 20 medals (14 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze). - File

Meanwhile, the Indian delegation celebrated its official first medal late on day two. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight division.

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