Sachin Siwach: India's Boxing Medal Contender Clears Tricky First Hurdle At Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026

Sachin Siwach defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh via 4-1 split decision to book his spot in the RO16
Siwach moves into the pre-quarterfinals where he will take on England's William Hewitt
Siwach had won a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he defeated Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu
Indian boxer Sachin Siwach safely secured his passage into the round of 16 in the men's 60kg lightweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday (July 25).
Entering the tournament as one of the primary medal contenders following his gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he defeated Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kazakhstan, the 26-year-old Haryana boxer lived up to expectations in a tense opening bout.
Up against a tough challenger in Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, Siwach won by a 4-1 split decision.
With this tricky opening barrier cleared, Siwach moves into the pre-quarterfinals where he will take on England's William Hewitt on Monday at 4:45 PM IST.
This win further bolsters an encouraging start for the Indian boxing contingent in Scotland.
Prior to Siwach stepping into the ring, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain had already guaranteed India its first boxing medal of the multi-sport event by securing a direct bye into the women's 75kg semi-finals.
And on Thursday, Jadumani Mandengbam made an emphatic start to his Commonwealth Games campaign, cruising into the men's 55kg pre-quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32.
Meanwhile, the Indian delegation celebrated its official first medal late on day two. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight division.