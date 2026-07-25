West Indies Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st Test: Roston Chase Elects To Bat First In Trinidad - Check Playing XIs

"The wicket looks a bit dry, so we want to utilise the best part of it. We think it’s going to deteriorate later on, so batting first is the right option," Chase said at the toss. "I think the Caribbean spirit gives us a bit of energy, knowing that we want to finish at No. 5 or No. 6 in the table. That gives the guys a strong mindset to go out there and give as much energy as possible."