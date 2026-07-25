West Indies Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st Test: Roston Chase Elects To Bat First In Trinidad - Check Playing XIs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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This two-match WI vs PAK series is important in the context of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. With valuable WTC points on the line, neither side can afford a sluggish start if they want to stay in contention for a spot in the final

New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase, left, and teammate John Campbell celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan Smith during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • WI bat first against PAK in the 1st Test

  • Babar Azam's first Test as captain after Shan Masood was sacked

  • This two-match WI vs PAK series is important in the context of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test match starting today at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Led by captain Roston Chase, the Windies will aim to make full use of the fresh Caribbean pitch to post a commanding first-innings total.

This two-match WI vs PAK series is important in the context of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. With valuable WTC points on the line, neither side can afford a sluggish start if they want to stay in contention for a spot in the final.

"The wicket looks a bit dry, so we want to utilise the best part of it. We think it’s going to deteriorate later on, so batting first is the right option," Chase said at the toss. "I think the Caribbean spirit gives us a bit of energy, knowing that we want to finish at No. 5 or No. 6 in the table. That gives the guys a strong mindset to go out there and give as much energy as possible."

Babar Azam, who's back at the helm to lead Pakistan, said that "if we had won the toss, we would have batted first as well. But unfortunately, the toss isn’t in your hands. We’re just trying to utilise the conditions because there’s a little bit more in the pitch."

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West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mohammad Abbas.

Usman, the 33-year-old all-rounder from Vehari, Punjab, is making his Test debut. He has 1,483 runs and 192 wickets in 53 First Class matches.

The match marks Azam's 100th FC outing. He has 4481 runs with nine centuries in 62 matches.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope (wk), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test: LIVE Streaming Info

Q

What time will the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies start?

A

The 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will begin at 7:30pm IST on Saturday, July 25.

Q

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies?

A

There will be no telecast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test on any channcels. However, one can catch the live streaming of WI vs PAK 1st Test on the FanCode app and website.

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