Name: Roston Chase

Born: 22nd MARCH 1992

Roston Lamar Chase is a cricketer from Barbados who represents both the West Indies and Barbados. He is an all-rounder, known for his right-handed batting and right-arm off-spin bowling. In July 2017, he earned recognition as Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year by the West Indies Players' Association.

Hailing from Christ Church Parish, Roston Lamar Chase debuted for Barbados in senior cricket during the 2010–11 Regional Four Day Competition at the age of 18. Although he only played two matches in his debut season, he later became a regular fixture in the team, making sporadic appearances until the 2012–13 competition.

In the 2014–15 season, Chase marked his presence with a maiden first-class century, scoring an unbeaten 120 runs from 241 balls against the Windward Islands. By the end of that season, he accumulated 534 runs from eight matches, ranking fourth for Barbados and eighth overall in the competition. His form continued into the 2015–16 season, where he was named the man of the match against the Leeward Islands after scoring an unbeaten 136 runs in his team's first innings.

In July 2016, Roston Lamar Chase earned a spot in the West Indies squad for their Test series against India, marking his Test debut on July 21, 2016. Impressively, in his second Test match, Chase not only achieved his maiden five-wicket haul but also scored a century against the Indian bowling attack.

It was in 2017, just a year after making his Test debut that Chase was named as the Cricketer of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year by the West Indies Players’ Association.

In June 2017, Chase received his call-up to the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against Afghanistan, making his ODI debut against Afghanistan on June 9, 2017.

In June 2018, Chase's performances earned him the title of Best Regional Limited-Overs Cricketer of the Year at the annual Cricket West Indies' Awards. Prior to the 2018 Caribbean Premier League, he was identified as one of the five players to watch in the tournament.

Recognizing his talent and contributions, Cricket West Indies (CWI) awarded Chase a red-ball contract for the 2018–19 season in October 2018.

On January 26, 2019, Chase showcased his bowling prowess with figures of 8/60 in the fourth innings of the first Test against England in Barbados, complemented by a valuable 54 with the bat in the first innings.

In May 2019, Cricket West Indies (CWI) included Chase as one of ten reserve players in the West Indies' squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Additionally, in June 2020, Chase was named in the West Indies' Test squad for their series against England, which was rescheduled from May to July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2021, Chase's versatility was recognized again as he was named in the West Indies' Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He made his T20I debut on October 29, 2021, against Bangladesh.

In Roston Chase's ODI career, he has played 45 matches to date in his ODI career and has scored 783 runs, with an average of 26. Roston Chase has hit 57 fours and 4 sixes in his Odi career. One of his recent ODI matches took place in Feb 2024 at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia, where he contributed 12 runs off 26 balls.

In his Test career to date, Roston Chase has played 49 matches to date in his Test career and has scored 2,265 runs, with an average of 26. Roston Chase has hit 243 fours and 17 sixes in his Test career. On Mar 2023, he played his recent Test match against South Africa at DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa, scoring 28 runs off 53 balls.

Roston Chase has played 13 matches to date in his T20 career and has scored 210 runs, with an average of 30. Roston Chase has hit 20 fours and 5 sixes in his T20 career. In his most recent T20 match against South Africa at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, which took place in May 2024, Roston Chase contributed 67 runs off 38 balls to his team's total.

Roston Chase is leading the West Indies Men’s A Team for the tour of Nepal from April 25th to May 15th, 2024, with Alick Athanaze serving as Vice-Captain. This tour marks the first-ever visit of the West Indies cricket team to Nepal. It also signifies a significant milestone for Chase, who assumes the role of captaincy for the first time at this level. Chase made his T20I debut for the West Indies against Bangladesh in October 2021.

Roston Chase is currently ranked 89th in the ICC Test batting rankings with a total of 362 points.

