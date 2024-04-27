Cricket

Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' T20 Series Live Streaming, Schedule: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour

The series serves as crucial preparation for both sides, in the run-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Here is a comprehensive tour guide of the Nepal vs West Indies 'A' T20s, with schedule, venue, live streaming and telecast details

Nepal vs West Indies A, T20 series, Cricket Nepal Twitter photo
Captains Rohit Paudel and Roston Chase pose for a photograph ahead of the first T20 match between Nepal and West Indies 'A' in Kirtipur on April 27, 2024. Photo: X/Cricket Nepal
Nepal are playing hosts to a West Indies 'A' squad for a five-match T20 series, starting April 27. The series is historic, as it is the first tour of a West Indian cricket outfit to Nepal. (More Cricket News)

It is also crucial preparation for both sides, in the run-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Cricket West Indies has named a 15-member squad replete with T20 specialists like Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh. The team is being captained by Roston Chase, with Alick Athanaze as his deputy.

West Indies' chief selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement: "It presents an invaluable opportunity to get our players who are not in the IPL back on the park playing competitive T20 cricket, as well as provides the chance for us to expose a few emerging prospects."

West Indies white-ball coach Darren Sammy said: "From a coaching perspective, the Nepal tour couldn't have come at a more opportune time. It offers us a chance to refine our World Cup squad, defining roles and personnel more clearly. Additionally, with nine players in the IPL, we can truly gauge and push the limits of our T20 team's depth."

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh and Aakash Chand.

West Indies 'A': Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Keacy Carty, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh.

Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' T20 Series Schedule

1st T20I: Saturday, April 27 at 12pm IST

2nd T20I: Sunday, April 28 at 12pm IST

3rd T20I: Wednesday, May 1 at 12pm IST

4th T20I: Thursday, May 2 at 12pm IST

5th T20I: Saturday, May 5 at 12pm IST

Venue

All five matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Cricket fans can live stream the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tour in India.

