Faced with these pressures, many artists and digital creators have opted for self-censorship, or total silence. A 2023 FairPlanet report found that a number of Kashmiri poets, rappers, and videographers have left social media entirely, not wanting to be at the fag end of the government’s retaliation for content about ongoing human rights violations or any political themes. Amnesty International documented at least five prominent cases since 2019 in which journalists, activists, or artists were not allowed to travel or communicate freely. Any public figures speaking on Kashmir too have faced repercussions. In June 2024, celebrated author Arundhati Roy was sanctioned with UAPA over remarks made in 2010 about the region’s political status.