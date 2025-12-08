IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Seen With Team India Ahead Of First T20I In Cuttack - Watch

Shubman Gill has linked up with his Team India teammates ahead of 1st T20I
The 26-year-old had missed the 2nd Test as well as ODI series for IND
Gill had suffered a neck injury during the 1st Test in Kolkata
Team India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has landed in Cuttack on Sunday as the opening batter linked up with the Men in Blue after completing his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for his neck injury. The 26-year-old had suffered a neck injury during the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata and was hospitalized.
Despite getting discharged the very next day, Gill was still not 100 percent fit and thus ruled him out of the 2nd Test as well as the ODI series. Following his neck injury, Gill underwent conditioning and rehab at the CoE. Now, Gill is ready to take on the Proteas for the T20I series.
In a video shared on social media, Gill was seen sitting on the team bus alongside his batting partner Abhishek Sharma.
As per the medical officials, Gill not only completed his rehab but also completed the required fitness and performance tests. He was closely monitored by the officials at the CoE and the results have declared as 'successful and satisfactory.'
"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," a communication from the CoE has gone to the team management's Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, comprising physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and sports doctor Dr Charles.
The 26-year-old was a massive miss for Team India in the Test series, as they lost 0-2 to South Africa. However, Gill is now slated to return to action and will be raring to open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I series starting with the 1st game on December 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
After winning the ODI series 2-1, Team India clash against Proteas in a five-match T20I series starting on December 9 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.