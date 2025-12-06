IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

Gill had suffered a whiplash on the second day of the Kolkata Test and had to be hospitalised for a couple days and administered injection

Outlook Sports Desk
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is cleared to play the IND vs SA T20I series. Photo: File
  • India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is cleared fit to play the T20I series

  • Gill had suffered a whiplash on the second day of the Kolkata Test

  • He had missed the ongoing ODI series due to the same injury

India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been declared fully fit and available for selection by the Sports Science team of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence to play the opening T20I against South Africa after successfully completing his rehabilitation from a neck injury sustained during the Kolkata Test.

As per the medical officials, Gill not only completed his rehab but also completed the required fitness and performance tests. He was closely monitored by the officials at the CoE and the results have declared as 'successful and satisfactory.'

"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," a communication from the CoE has gone to the team management's Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, comprising physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and sports doctor Dr Charles.

Gill had suffered a whiplash on the second day of the Kolkata Test and had to be hospitalised for a couple days and administered injection.

He missed the ongoing ODI series but all doubts over his availability for the T20 leg were dispelled as he completed his rehabilitation and also performed his skills training -- batting and fielding -- in match simulation at CoE.

The 26-year-old was a massive miss for Team India in the Test series, as they lost 0-2 to South Africa. However, Gill is now slated to return to action and will be raring to open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I series starting with the 1st game on December 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

(with PTI inputs)

