SMAT 2025: Baroda's Amit Passi Registers T20 World Record For Highest Score On Debut - Check Details

He reached his ton in 44 balls with his ninth six of the innings, as became only the third Indian to score a T20 century on debut. Passi was out on 114, joint-highest score on T20 debut, that included 10 fours and nine sixes

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Passi, Hardik Pandya
Amit Passi with star all-rounder Hardik Pandya
  • Baroda's wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi scored 114 for Baroda

  • Courtesy his innings, Baroda posted 220/5 against Services in SMAT 2025

  • Passi walked in to the team as Jitesh Sharma's replacement

Baroda's wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi registered his name in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy folklore as he went on to equal the world record for the highest score on T20 debut during their SMAT 2025-26 fixture against Services at the Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad on Monday, December 8.

Passi, who was a replacement in the Baroda squad for Indian wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, opened the batting and displayed great technique in batting strokeplay.

He reached his ton in 44 balls with his ninth six of the innings, as became only the third Indian to score a T20 century on debut. Passi was out on 114, joint-highest score on T20 debut, that included 10 fours and nine sixes.

Passi also became only the third wicketkeeper-batter to score a century on T20 debut. Pakistan's Moin Khan did it first in 2005 for Dolphins against Lahore Lions, scoring 112. Serbia's Leslie Dunbar smashed an unbeaten 104 against Bulgaria.

Baroda Post 220 In SMAT 2025 Match

Courtesy of Passi's bludgeoning innings, Baroda posted a massive 220/5 in 20 overs. The 26-year-old walked into the Baroda squad on the back of scoring 100 runs in six innings in the Baroda Premier League 2025.

However, Baroda are out of contention for the Super League stages even if they go on to beat Services. The winners of Punjab vs Gujarat and Bengal vs Haryana are confirmed to qualify from their respective groups.

