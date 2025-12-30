Tanzania Vs Tunisia Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch TAN Vs TUN In Africa Cup of Nations?

AFCON 2025-26: Catch all the info related to streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group C match between Tanzania & Tunisia

Tanzania Vs Tunisia Live Streaming, AFCON 2025:
Tanzania Vs Tunisia Live Streaming, AFCON 2025:
  • Tunisia take on Tanzania in the AFCON 2025 Group C match

  • The match will take place at the Rabat Olympic Stadium in Morocco

  • Live streaming and H2H details listed below

Tanzania and Tunisia meet in a pivotal Group C clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, with both sides aiming to secure a place in the Round of 16. The match takes place at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympique Annexe, where the Taifa Stars (Tanzania) will look to build on their modest start to the tournament, having drawn with Uganda and lost to Nigeria, earning just one point so far.

Meanwhile, Tunisia currently sit second in Group C and hold a slight edge with three points, thanks to an opening win over Uganda earlier in the competition.

For Tanzania, this fixture represents a prime opportunity to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their AFCON history, but they face a tough task against a Tunisie side that has been relatively efficient in front of goal.

The East Africans have shown moments of promise but will need to tighten their defensive discipline while finding greater attacking cohesion if they are to secure an upset against the Eagles of Carthage.

Tunisia arrive in this match with confidence from their earlier tournament performances, including a convincing victory in their first game, and are widely considered favourites to progress. The North African side has quality in midfield and attack and will likely aim to control possession and exploit Tanzania’s defensive vulnerabilities.

With only one automatic qualification spot left in Group C, after Nigeria confirmed their place at the top, Tuesday’s game has all the makings of a tense, tactical showdown where both teams must manage pressure and seize key moments to determine who advances.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Rabat, Morocco

  • Stadium: Rabat Olympic Stadium

  • Date: Tuesday, December 30

  • Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST

Tanzania Vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 02

  • Tanzania won: 00

  • Tunisia won: 01

  • Draws: 01

Tanzania Vs Tunisia, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will Tanzania Vs Tunisia be played in AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations match, Tanzania Vs Tunisia, will be played at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30 PM IST on December 30.

Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Tanzania Vs Tunisia in AFCON 2025?

The Tanzania Vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Tanzania Vs Tunisia, AFCON 2025-26: Predicted Starting XIs

Tanzania (4-2-3-1): Zuberi Foba (GK), Haji Mnoga, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim Hamad, Mohamed Husseini, Alphonce Msanga, Novatus Miroshi, Tarryn Allarakhia, Feisal Salum, Simon Msuva, Kelvin John.

Tunisia (4-3-3): Aymen Dahmen (GK), Yan Valery, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Achouri, Hazem Mastouri, Sebastian Tounekti.

