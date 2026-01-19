South Africa U19 Vs Tanzania U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Windhoek

SA take on TAN in the U19 WC encounter
Proteas lost their opening game to the Afghans
Tanzania will be looking for a positive start against Proteas
South Africa take on minnows Tanzania at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek on Monday (January 19). Watch the cricket match live.
South Africa lost their first game to Afghanistan by 28 runs and will looking to get back to winning ways in today's contest against their neighbours. As for Tanzania, they came up short by five wickets against the West Indies but will be buoyed by their bowling efforts.
South Africa U19 Vs Tanzania U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Tanzania U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.
South Africa U19 Vs Tanzania U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Tanzania U19 (Playing XI): Dylan Thakrar, Darpan Jobanputra, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Ayaan Ashik Shariff, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Laksh Bakrania(c), Simba Mbaki, Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Raymond Francis, Khalidy Juma, Alfred Daniel
South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Buyanda Majola.
South Africa U19 Vs Tanzania U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The SA U19 vs TAN U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.