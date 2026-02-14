New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for the group D match 24 between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday, 14 February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs South Africa-icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026-match-24-group-d
South Africa cricketer Ryan Rickelton in action i ICC T20 World Cup Group D clash. Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand and South Africa face each other in their third Group C clash

  • The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • Check Toss update and playing XI below

In-form New Zealand and South Africa are taking on each other in the Group C match 24 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026 (Saturday).

Both teams have won their first two matches and are favourites to qualify for the Super Eight. Either of the team, who wins today's match will very much make their place confirm in the Super Eight.

With in-form batters and skilled bowlers, New Zealand will look to win this game and make their place in Super Eight secure. South Africa meanwhile, ended up crossing the line narrowly in the tied encounter against Afghanistan. Although they have won two games as well, the second was hard fought and showed the vulnerabilities of the South Africa side. A loss here can wreck their confidence.

New Zealand are currently placed at the top spot in the points table in Group D, while South Africa are at the second place with the net run-rate slightly lesser than group-toppers New Zealand.

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field first against New Zealand in the Group D clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup between New Zealand vs South Africa will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network in India from 7:00 PM IST on February 14, 2026. It can also be streamed live at the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Win Toss, Opt To Field First; Kiwi Openers At Crease

  2. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  5. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  2. Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

  3. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  4. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  5. Day In Pics: February 13, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  5. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit