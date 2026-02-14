New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI

New Zealand and South Africa face each other in their third Group C clash
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Check Toss update and playing XI below
In-form New Zealand and South Africa are taking on each other in the Group C match 24 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026 (Saturday).
Both teams have won their first two matches and are favourites to qualify for the Super Eight. Either of the team, who wins today's match will very much make their place confirm in the Super Eight.
With in-form batters and skilled bowlers, New Zealand will look to win this game and make their place in Super Eight secure. South Africa meanwhile, ended up crossing the line narrowly in the tied encounter against Afghanistan. Although they have won two games as well, the second was hard fought and showed the vulnerabilities of the South Africa side. A loss here can wreck their confidence.
New Zealand are currently placed at the top spot in the points table in Group D, while South Africa are at the second place with the net run-rate slightly lesser than group-toppers New Zealand.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field first against New Zealand in the Group D clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup between New Zealand vs South Africa will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network in India from 7:00 PM IST on February 14, 2026. It can also be streamed live at the Jio Hotstar app and website.