SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis And Proteas Clash In High-Stakes Battle For Group D Top Spot

SA vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 4, Saturday. New Zealand are coming out of two wins in two matches in the group so far. They have dominated against both Afghanistan and UAE, specially in the second match they didn't lose any wickets in a moderate chase. With in-form batters and skilled bowlers, New Zealand will look to win this game and make their place in Super Eight secure. South Africa meanwhile, ended up crossing the line narrowly in the tied encounter against Afghanistan. Although they have won two games as well, the second was hard fought and showed the vulnerabilities of the South Africa side. A loss here can wreck their confidence. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores from the NZ vs SA match, right here

The New Zealand vs South Africa match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).