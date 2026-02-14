SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis And Proteas Clash In High-Stakes Battle For Group D Top Spot

SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch the real-time updates and key moments from NZ vs SA Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, February 14

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
SA vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
New Zealand cricketers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert in action against UAE in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash. T20WorldCup/X
SA vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 4, Saturday. New Zealand are coming out of two wins in two matches in the group so far. They have dominated against both Afghanistan and UAE, specially in the second match they didn't lose any wickets in a moderate chase. With in-form batters and skilled bowlers, New Zealand will look to win this game and make their place in Super Eight secure. South Africa meanwhile, ended up crossing the line narrowly in the tied encounter against Afghanistan. Although they have won two games as well, the second was hard fought and showed the vulnerabilities of the South Africa side. A loss here can wreck their confidence. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores from the NZ vs SA match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website. The New Zealand vs South Africa match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Also Read: New Zealand vs South Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Good Morning folks. Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match number 24 between New Zealand and South Africa from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell-Banton Consolidate In Powerplay | ENG 43/2 (6)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  4. Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

  5. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit