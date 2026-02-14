New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, H2H Record

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the preview, streaming details, squads for the match 24 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026

new zealand vs south africa live streaming icc t20 world cup 2026 group D match 24
New Zealand cricketers in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D encounter. Photo: BLACKCAPS/X
  • New Zealand and South Africa have both won their first two matches

  • This clash will decide the first team from Group D to qualify for Super Six

  • Both matches in Ahmedabad have been high-scoring so far

New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns with each other in match 24 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026.

Both teams have won their first two matches and are favourites to qualify for the Super Eight. Either of the team, who wins today's match will very much make their place confirm in the Super Eight. New Zealand won both their games against Afghanistan and UAE comprehensively. Meanwhile, South Africa secured an easy victory against Canada, but their clash against Afghanistan went down to the wire. After a tie and two super overs, the Proteas finally emerged victorious.

New Zealand are currently placed at the top spot in the points table in Group D, while South Africa are at the second place with the net run-rate slightly lesser than group-toppers New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The temperature of Colombo during the New Zealand vs South Africa game is expected to range from 25 degree to 27 degree celsius, while the level of humidity could be between 27 and 34 percent, making chances of dew coming very low.

However, rain is expected to stay away from today's match as the chances of precipitation are nil, with skies remaining clear during the match.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has played batting friendly till now. The two matches played at the venue during the ongoing T20 World Cup have been high-scoring and has allowed batters to take the aerial route, specially down the ground. Square boundaries are big and bowlers can use that to their advantage.

The nature of the wicket will depend on the red-soil or the back-soil pitch, which is on offer. The red-soil pitch offers more pace and bounce, favoring both fast bowlers early on and spinners once the surface begins to wear. The black-soil surface tends to be flatter and slower, retaining moisture longer. It generally favors batters and provides a consistent bounce for stroke-making.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Matches: 18

South Africa: 11

New Zealand: 7

No Result: 0

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Given the current form the both sides are on, the way New Zealand played the first two games and how South Africa struggled against New Zealand, it looks like New Zealand will enter the contest as favourites against South Africa.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup between New Zealand vs South Africa will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network in India from 7:00 PM IST on February 14, 2026. It can also be streamed live at the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

