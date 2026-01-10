Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Two Emerging Nations Chase Confidence X/ CricketJapan

Japan U-19 and Tanzania U-19 meet in their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek as both sides prepare for the main event starting January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The match offers Japan, one of the stronger Associate Member teams returning to U-19 World Cup action, a chance to gauge their batting depth and bowling plans in African conditions, while debutants Tanzania aim to build confidence and compete fiercely against a technically disciplined Japanese side. With no points at stake, this 50-over contest offers an ideal platform for players from both teams to impress selectors, adjust to local conditions and build momentum ahead of the world event.

