Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Doncic Leads Lakers To 100-92 Win
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 100-92 in the opener of their Western Conference playoff showdown, led by Luka Doncic’s 36 points and clutch back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter that turned a halftime deficit into an 83-80 lead. LeBron James contributed 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists, including a corner 3 to seal the win in the final minutes. Despite 13 lead changes and strong efforts from Jabari Smith Jr. (22 points), Amen Thompson (19), and Kevin Durant (18), Houston’s 24 turnovers and the absence of Alperen Sengun proved costly, as the Lakers extended their winning streak to six and moved 1½ games ahead in the West standings.
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