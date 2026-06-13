PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open: Former World Champions Renew Rivalry In Sydney Semi-Final | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

PV Sindhu will face one of her toughest tests of the season when she takes on Japan’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles semifinal of the Australian Open 2026 in Sydney. Sindhu enters the clash in superb form after crushing Chinese Taipei’s Chen Su Yu 21-6, 21-9 in just 27 minutes, while Yamaguchi advanced with a straight-games win over India’s teenage sensation Tanvi Sharma. The rivalry has been one of women’s badminton’s most compelling, with Sindhu holding a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage, although Yamaguchi has won four of their last five meetings. Their most recent encounter at the Thailand Open saw the Japanese star rally from a game down to win in three sets. Sindhu, chasing her first BWF World Tour title since 2024, will look to use her attacking game and experience, while the reigning world champion Yamaguchi will rely on her relentless defense and court coverage in what promises to be a high-quality semifinal showdown.

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13 Jun 2026, 10:40:00 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi

Series: Australian Open 2026

Venue: State Sports Centre (Quaycentre), Sydney

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST (tentative)