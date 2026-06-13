PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open: Former World Champions Renew Rivalry In Sydney Semi-Final

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the women’s singles semi-final clash, at the State Sports Centre (Quaycentre), Sydney, Australia on June 13, 2026

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PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open: Former World Champions Renew Rivalry In Sydney Semi-Final | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
PV Sindhu will face one of her toughest tests of the season when she takes on Japan’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles semifinal of the Australian Open 2026 in Sydney. Sindhu enters the clash in superb form after crushing Chinese Taipei’s Chen Su Yu 21-6, 21-9 in just 27 minutes, while Yamaguchi advanced with a straight-games win over India’s teenage sensation Tanvi Sharma. The rivalry has been one of women’s badminton’s most compelling, with Sindhu holding a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage, although Yamaguchi has won four of their last five meetings. Their most recent encounter at the Thailand Open saw the Japanese star rally from a game down to win in three sets. Sindhu, chasing her first BWF World Tour title since 2024, will look to use her attacking game and experience, while the reigning world champion Yamaguchi will rely on her relentless defense and court coverage in what promises to be a high-quality semifinal showdown.
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PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi

  • Series: Australian Open 2026

  • Venue: State Sports Centre (Quaycentre), Sydney

  • Date: Saturday, June 11, 2026

  • Time: 10:30 AM IST (tentative)

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Australian Open semi-final clash against Akane Yamaguchi. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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