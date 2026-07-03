Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Matches On Day 4?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Wimbledon 2026 Day 4 saw Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov advance, while the list of eliminated seeds grew to include Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Jakub Menšík, Arthur Fils, Brandon Nakashima and more

Wimbledon 2026: Who Has Been Eliminated From The Gentlemens Singles So Far?
Arthur Fils of France waves to the crowd after losing the second round men's singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026 (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov were among the biggest names to book their places in the Wimbledon 2026 third round

  • Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Matteo Berrettini and Alex de Minaur also advanced with impressive second-round victories

  • Arthur Fils, Jakub Mensik and Brandon Nakashima headlined the list of notable players eliminated on Day 4

Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov headlined the Day 4 action at Wimbledon 2026 as the second round wrapped up at the All England Club. Zverev continued his impressive run with a dominant straight-sets victory over French qualifier Valentin Royer, while Dimitrov ended the campaign of rising Czech star Jakub Mensik in a gripping four-set battle.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini were also among the notable winners who secured places in the third round.

Zverev, Fritz Cruise As Dimitrov Ends Mensik's Run

French Open champion Alexander Zverev needed just over two hours to dispatch Valentin Royer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3), setting up a third-round clash with Marcos Giron. Taylor Fritz was equally dominant, defeating fellow American Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, claimed one of the biggest wins of the day, overcoming 15th seed Jakub Menšík 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Alex de Minaur defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, while Frances Tiafoe rallied past Jan Choinski 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

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Berrettini Advances As Seeded Stars Exit

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini eliminated 20th seed Arthur Fils 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to continue his impressive grass-court form. Ninth seed Flavio Cobolli battled past James Duckworth 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, while 13th seed Jiri Lehecka defeated Alex Molcan in straight sets.

Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik and Arthur Fery also advanced. The notable seeded casualties on Day 4 included Jakub Mensik (15), Arthur Fils (20), Brandon Nakashima (28), Learner Tien (16) and Ignacio Buse (31), as the tournament moved into the third-round stage.

Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Day 4 Winners

Alexander Zverev def. Valentin Royer – 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Grigor Dimitrov def. Jakub Mensik – 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Taylor Fritz def. Patrick Kypson – 6-2, 6-2, 7-5

Frances Tiafoe def. Jan Choinski – 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2

Alex de Minaur def. Adrian Mannarino – 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Jiri Lehecka def. Alex Molcan – 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Flavio Cobolli def. James Duckworth – 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1

Matteo Berrettini def. Arthur Fils – 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Arthur Fery def. Otto Virtanen – 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3

Alexander Bublik def. Kyrian Jacquet – 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(5)

Players Eliminated So Far

Ben Shelton

Gael Monfils

Lorenzo Musetti

Hubert Hurkacz

Tallon Griekspoor

Tomas Machac

Luciano Darderi

Alexander Shevchenko

Thiago Seyboth Wild

Jaume Munar

Daniel Altmaier

Alexander Blockx

Raphael Collignon

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nuno Borges

Marcos Giron

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Zizou Bergs

Quentin Halys

Fabian Marozsan

Hugo Gaston

Hamad Medjedovic

Cristian Garín

Chun-Hsin Tseng

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Gabriel Diallo

Valentin Royer

Jakub Mensik

Arthur Fils

Patrick Kypson

Jan Choinski

Karue Sell

Alex Molcan

James Duckworth

Brandon Nakashima

Otto Virtanen

Kyrian Jacquet

Christopher O'Connell

Notable name: Ben Shelton's first-round exit remains the only seeded top-8 casualty so far; the rest of the top contenders (Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Fritz, de Minaur) are all through to round three.

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