Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Matches On Day 4?

Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov were among the biggest names to book their places in the Wimbledon 2026 third round
Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Matteo Berrettini and Alex de Minaur also advanced with impressive second-round victories
Arthur Fils, Jakub Mensik and Brandon Nakashima headlined the list of notable players eliminated on Day 4
Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov headlined the Day 4 action at Wimbledon 2026 as the second round wrapped up at the All England Club. Zverev continued his impressive run with a dominant straight-sets victory over French qualifier Valentin Royer, while Dimitrov ended the campaign of rising Czech star Jakub Mensik in a gripping four-set battle.
Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini were also among the notable winners who secured places in the third round.
Zverev, Fritz Cruise As Dimitrov Ends Mensik's Run
French Open champion Alexander Zverev needed just over two hours to dispatch Valentin Royer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3), setting up a third-round clash with Marcos Giron. Taylor Fritz was equally dominant, defeating fellow American Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.
Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, claimed one of the biggest wins of the day, overcoming 15th seed Jakub Menšík 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Alex de Minaur defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, while Frances Tiafoe rallied past Jan Choinski 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.
Berrettini Advances As Seeded Stars Exit
Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini eliminated 20th seed Arthur Fils 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to continue his impressive grass-court form. Ninth seed Flavio Cobolli battled past James Duckworth 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, while 13th seed Jiri Lehecka defeated Alex Molcan in straight sets.
Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik and Arthur Fery also advanced. The notable seeded casualties on Day 4 included Jakub Mensik (15), Arthur Fils (20), Brandon Nakashima (28), Learner Tien (16) and Ignacio Buse (31), as the tournament moved into the third-round stage.
Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Day 4 Winners
Alexander Zverev def. Valentin Royer – 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3)
Grigor Dimitrov def. Jakub Mensik – 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Taylor Fritz def. Patrick Kypson – 6-2, 6-2, 7-5
Frances Tiafoe def. Jan Choinski – 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2
Alex de Minaur def. Adrian Mannarino – 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Jiri Lehecka def. Alex Molcan – 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
Flavio Cobolli def. James Duckworth – 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1
Matteo Berrettini def. Arthur Fils – 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
Arthur Fery def. Otto Virtanen – 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3
Alexander Bublik def. Kyrian Jacquet – 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(5)
Players Eliminated So Far
Ben Shelton
Gael Monfils
Lorenzo Musetti
Hubert Hurkacz
Tallon Griekspoor
Tomas Machac
Luciano Darderi
Alexander Shevchenko
Thiago Seyboth Wild
Jaume Munar
Daniel Altmaier
Alexander Blockx
Raphael Collignon
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Nuno Borges
Marcos Giron
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Zizou Bergs
Quentin Halys
Fabian Marozsan
Hugo Gaston
Hamad Medjedovic
Cristian Garín
Chun-Hsin Tseng
Aleksandar Kovacevic
Gabriel Diallo
Valentin Royer
Jakub Mensik
Arthur Fils
Patrick Kypson
Jan Choinski
Karue Sell
Alex Molcan
James Duckworth
Brandon Nakashima
Otto Virtanen
Kyrian Jacquet
Christopher O'Connell
Notable name: Ben Shelton's first-round exit remains the only seeded top-8 casualty so far; the rest of the top contenders (Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Fritz, de Minaur) are all through to round three.